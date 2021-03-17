Gautam Gambhir slams Team India's decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav

Gautam Gambhir has slammed Team India's decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav for the third T20I against England.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made his international debut in the second T20I against England, didn't get a chance to bat as India won comprehensively by seven wickets. But he was surprisingly axed from India's playing XI for the third game.

Gautam Gambhir raised concerns over India's inability to test its bench strength and told ESPNCricinfo:

"Imagine if there is an injury issue; what have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav? What have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket. I hope nobody gets injured but if there is an injury case and somebody needs to bat at number 4 and number 5. For example, there has to be a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, who are you gonna go for?"

It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Gautam Gambhir was also critical of India's preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be played later this year.

"At least look at someone whom you have got into the setup. Probably give him that 'opportunity in three or four games and see where he stands. If he delivers, you have got a backup for someone already batting at number four. If you get someone play him in that series and sees what he is giving in the future. We keep talking about preparations, but this is just no preparation for the World Cup. It's just about looking at the same players what you have seen for so many years," Gambhir added.

"One of the harshest things I have ever seen" - Graeme Swann on Suryakumar Yadav's axing

Former England spinner Graeme Swann was also bemused to see Suryakumar Yadav getting dropped for the third T2OI. However, he acknowledged that India were desperate to try out the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

"I want to give a big shout-out to Yadav. Making his debut, not getting a chance to bat and then getting dropped. That’s one of the harshest things I have ever seen. But you’ve got to understand why they are doing it because they are desperate for Sharma and Rahul to get some form and games under their belts," Swann said on Star Sports.

It remains to be seen whether Suryakumar Yadav will feature in the remaining two matches of the India-England T20I series. The fourth game will be played on Thursday, with the visitors currently leading 2-1.

This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/we0lAzqPve — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2021