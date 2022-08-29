IND v PAK 2022: 3 Indian players who flopped on the big stage against Pakistan

Riding on the back of a stellar all-round display by Hardik Pandya, Team India vanquished Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

Most of India's players stepped up when it mattered. Although they weren't particularly fluent, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial cameos. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh combined for six wickets. However, a few couldn't come up with the goods in Match 2 of the Asia Cup.

Here are three Indian players who failed to deliver on the big stage against Pakistan.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan wasn't in a great run of form coming into the Asia Cup. He leaked runs on his ODI debut, with his death-bowling skills coming under the scanner on several occasions. But as India needed to play three frontline pacers on a deck that had some bounce in it, they opted to play the young fast bowler alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

Avesh was clearly the weak link in the Indian attack as he conceded 19 runs in the two overs he bowled. Mohammad Rizwan broke the shackles by striking him for a four and a six in the final over of the powerplay, both off deliveries that shouldn't have been offered to him in the first place. Then, in his second over, Avesh dished out a wide full-toss that Rizwan gleefully carved to the vacant off-side boundary.

Avesh did pick up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman with a well-directed short ball, but the frontline fast bowler was trusted with only two overs on the night. It was a clear reflection of the captain's confidence in his bowling.

#2 Rohit Sharma

India's captain had a poor T20I record against Pakistan coming into the Asia Cup, and his numbers only got worse. Rohit Sharma labored to 12 off 18 balls, scoring only four runs in the powerplay and playing barely any attacking shots. The early dismissal of KL Rahul undoubtedly inhibited Rohit, who attempted to survive the early burst from Pakistan's pacers.

Eventually, Rohit decided to take the attack to Mohammad Nawaz. He nearly holed out in the deep off a mistimed slog-sweep before finally managing to clear the boundary with a heave over the leg-side. His luck ran out, though, as he found long-off with another mistimed hit down the ground.

Rohit even dropped a relatively straightforward chance in the final over of Pakistan's innings as he misjudged one running back. The skipper's drop could've proved costly, given the margin of India's win.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul's place in the Indian team is now under serious question, with names like Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda waiting in the wings. The 30-year-old did himself no favors against Pakistan, chopping on off Naseem Shah on his very first ball while playing a highly tentative dab down to third man. He has looked low on confidence over the last few months, stricken by both injury and lack of form.

Rahul's propensity to fail in big games has been well-documented for a while now, as has been his lack of intent when it matters. He failed to perform in the preceding ODI series against Zimbabwe as well, adding weight to claims that he doesn't belong in India's best white-ball playing XI.

Rahul should keep his place in the team for now, but he immediately needs to return to the world-class batter we all know he can be.

Edited by Sai Krishna