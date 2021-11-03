IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 3rd, 2021

India and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Team India were battered by Pakistan and New Zealand in their initial two encounters. Virat Kohli’s men failed to create an impact after losing the toss in both matches.

Teams have failed to win big after batting first, and the same was the case with the Men in Blue.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya is back to bowling. It would be one of the interesting aspects to watch out for going into this encounter.

How India packs their batting order is also another topic to debate on. Ravi Ashwin can be a good pick to have in India’s XI instead of Varun Chakravarthy.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are having one of the most impressive tournaments this year. They started the competition with a grand win over Scotland after Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan steamrolled past them.

They later gave Pakistan a strong fight, but ended up on the losing side. Afghanistan went on to defeat Namibia by a big margin in their third match.

Interestingly, their net run rate got a big boost, and it will help them going forward in the tournament if they give their opponents a tough fight. Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s injury is one thing to worry about for Afghanistan.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs AFG contest.

#3 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rashid Khan has picked up seven wickets in three encounters and has been Afghanistan’s game-changer for a long time now. For Afghanistan to win this encounter against India, a lot will depend on Rashid Khan’s performance.

Moreover, Rashid Khan has played against all the Indian players who are part of the XI in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rashid knows the strengths and weaknesses of all Indian batters, giving him an advantage in the encounter.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul during India's net session

KL Rahul was in impressive form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 for the Punjab Kings. However, he has failed to carry that form into the T20 World Cup, and that has been a huge blow for India.

The Men in Blue will be expecting KL Rahul to hit his red-hot form soon before it gets too late. India are at the exit door and all they can hope to do is get big victories.

KL Rahul’s dangerous batting at the top of the order can make it happen for India.

#1 Virat Kohli

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli started the tournament on a decent note with the willow against Pakistan. The right-handed batter failed to make it big in the next fixture against New Zealand, and the whole team paid for it as they are on the verge of elimination.

Virat Kohli needs to put up a strong fight to boost India’s net run rate going forward in the tournament. The 32-year-old has an impressive batting record at No.3 and will look to score in bulk for his nation.

