India vs Afghanistan: Twitter reacts as Dhawan dominated Afghanistan in the first session of Test cricket

Dhawan's hundred took India to 158 for no loss in the first session of the historic test match in Bengaluru

Vishwanath
ANALYST
News 14 Jun 2018, 13:22 IST
1.57K

Afghanistan became the 12th nation to play test cricket today as the faced the No.1 test team in the world. The first definitely did not go as planned for the visitors. After losing the toss, Afghanistan was asked to bowl on a pitch with some assistance to pace.

Even with the initial assistance from the pitch, the Afghanistan fast bowlers Wafadar and Ahmadzai could not provide the initial breakthrough. The 18-year old Wafadar impressed one and all with his pace and consistent lengths.

Dhawan survived a close call off Wafadar's bowling but apart from he looked in sublime touch and never looked back. He became the first Indian to score a hundred in the first session of a test match.

While Dhawan scored an 87-ball century, his opening partner Murali Vijay provided able support with 41 off 72 balls. The duo put together 158 in the first session with a run-rate close to 6. What's special about their batting is that they took Rashid and Mujeeb to cleaners as both the bowlers had an economy rate in excess of 7.

Here are some of the reactions to the first session:

