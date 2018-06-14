India vs Afghanistan: Twitter reacts as Dhawan dominated Afghanistan in the first session of Test cricket

Dhawan's hundred took India to 158 for no loss in the first session of the historic test match in Bengaluru

Afghanistan became the 12th nation to play test cricket today as the faced the No.1 test team in the world. The first definitely did not go as planned for the visitors. After losing the toss, Afghanistan was asked to bowl on a pitch with some assistance to pace.

Even with the initial assistance from the pitch, the Afghanistan fast bowlers Wafadar and Ahmadzai could not provide the initial breakthrough. The 18-year old Wafadar impressed one and all with his pace and consistent lengths.

Dhawan survived a close call off Wafadar's bowling but apart from he looked in sublime touch and never looked back. He became the first Indian to score a hundred in the first session of a test match.

While Dhawan scored an 87-ball century, his opening partner Murali Vijay provided able support with 41 off 72 balls. The duo put together 158 in the first session with a run-rate close to 6. What's special about their batting is that they took Rashid and Mujeeb to cleaners as both the bowlers had an economy rate in excess of 7.

Here are some of the reactions to the first session:

I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2018

He also becomes the first Indian to score a century before Lunch on Day 1 of Test cricket.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/6stA1rdafS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2018

Most runs before Lunch on first day of a Test by Indians:



104 Dhawan TODAY

99 Sehwag v WI, 2006

94 Engineer v WI, 1967

91 Sehwag v SL, 2008

87 Sehwag v NZ, 2010

81 Srikkanth v Aus, 1986 #IndvAfg — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 14, 2018

Congratulations @SDhawan25 stunning 💯 before lunch and done with great style as per usual!! #INDvAFG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 14, 2018

That’s a gabbar knock @SDhawan25 hundred before lunch on Day 1 of the historic Test. Make it big now. #INDvAFG — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 14, 2018

Yain TEST hain, odi ya T-20 nhi. Dhawan special for RASHID (7-0-51-0) #INDvAFG — Manash Pr. Bharadwaz (@ImMPB_18) June 14, 2018

There you go. Dhawan joins a very exclusive club: Bradman, Trumper, Macartney, Warner, Majid Khan. A Test century before lunch on Day 1. Not the way Afghanistan wanted to make history. — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) June 14, 2018

Two birds with one stone.. @SDhawan25 is preparing for the limited over series and the test matches in England at the same time.. well played Gabbar #IndvAfg — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 14, 2018

I know there's a football tournament starting today but the image of these 11 men in resplendent red caps walking out to play TEST CRICKET for Afghanistan has to be the sports story of the day #INDvAFG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 14, 2018

Century before Lunch is a coveted mark. And @SDhawan25 has used the session so well - wasn’t his fault that Afghanistan didn’t use the referral when he had that faint edge! He should be eyeing a 200 now! #IndvAFG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 14, 2018

All the best to @Coachsim13 and @ACBofficials in their first test match. Not an easy task against the worlds No1 Test team @BCCI but it’s a great chance to show the world what you’re made of and know that you will get even better from here on. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 14, 2018

Thank you His Excellency @PMOIndia for the kind wishes on the eve of the #HistoricTest match between @ACBofficials and @BCCI. Afghan cricket has come a long way and the support we have received from everyone has been incredible. pic.twitter.com/QWVoZUdsTR — Atif Mashal (@MashalAtif) June 13, 2018

Delighted to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where Afghanistan makes its debut in test cricket against India.

Hope this game marks the beginning of a new inning for the people of Afghanistan and for our countries' relationship!#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/MCviRYk5o7 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 14, 2018

Brilliant innings from Shikhar Dhawan. 100 before lunch is a top effort. Rashid and Mujeeb just hurrying through the overs and bowling all over the place #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2018

What a day for @SDhawan25. 1st Indian to a century before lunch on day 1. Only five before him in history. Reminds me so much of that test in Galle where he got 190 before tea. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2018

Afghanistan are making their Test debut today. If Americans watched cricket, there would be a big-budget Hollywood dramatization already in the works, because this is not just one of the most remarkable stories in cricket history, but in all of world sport. #INDvAFG — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) June 14, 2018

FYI—India played the first Test match in 1932. India won their first Test match in 1952. India’s first Test win away from home was in 1968. #IndvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2018

Mujeeb & Wafadar are the first Test cricketers to be born in the 21st century. Buster Nupen of SA was the first cricketer born in the 20th century to play Test cricket.#INDvAFG — #MS Dhoni Big Fans (@MSD_Lover) June 14, 2018

Rashid + Mujeeb + Nabi - 105 runs in 15 overs, econ. 7.00. #IndvAfg — #IPL2018 #IPL2018 (@GeoSuper_PK) June 14, 2018