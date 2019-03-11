×
Ind vs Aus 2019: Marcus Stoinis suffers fractured thumb; unlikely for final ODI

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
495   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:23 IST

Marcus Stoinis missed the fourth ODI against India due to the minor thumb injury
Marcus Stoinis missed the fourth ODI against India due to the minor thumb injury

What's the story?

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is highly doubtful for the series decider against India owing to a fractured right thumb, as confirmed by the team. The powerful stroke-maker failed the fitness test prior to the fourth ODI that took place in Mohali on 10 March, and it seems like he may not recover from the minor injury setback before the final one-dayer.

In case you didn't know...

During Australia's 32-run victory in the third one-day, Stoinis sustained a small fracture to his thumb while fielding. This indeed led to the selection of Perth Scorchers star Ashton Turner, who set the field ablaze with his blistering knock of 84 not out.

Australia not only exhibited their appetite and mental strength but also recorded the sixth-highest successful run-chase in the history of the 50-over format.

Chasing a mammoth total of 359, Peter Handscomb (117) and Usman Khawaja built just under 200 runs for the third wicket, before Turner came in and carted the Indian bowlers to all parts of the field.

The heart of the matter

This leaves Marcus Stoinis' place in doubt, as neither would Australia want to risk playing their seasoned all-rounder with the series against Pakistan looming nor would they want to give Turner a break.

Peter Handscomb, who starred in the historic run chase, iterated the same as Australia vow to stay patient with Stoinis' status. The centurion said:

"He'll look to play at some stage but it's just pain management with him. When it's your bottom-hand thumb it makes it hard to hold the bat. We've just got to wait and see with him."

Skipper Aaron Finch too, lavished praise on the all-rounder's worth to the team, remarking:

"To have someone as flexible as that is a great asset to any team, because then you can build a team around them and they can almost fill any hole you need. It provides so much of a chop-out for other guys.
We've seen that with India, when Hardik Pandya is fit it makes the balance of the team so much better. Same with Ben Stokes for England."

What's next?

With the series as evenly-poised as it could get, India and Australia gear up for the final ODI of the tour, that is to be played at the capital on March 13. Marcus Stoinis may not feature, but the Aussies certainly showed a testament of their squad depth through Ashton Turner's jaw-dropping knock.

