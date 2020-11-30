Australia have announced that Pat Cummins will be taking no further part in the limited-overs matches against India, meaning he will miss Wednesday's final ODI, as well as the T20I series. Indian fans will breathe a sigh of relief with one of the world's best bowlers being rested for the next four games.

But Australia have great strength in depth, with three quality fast bowlers in their ranks who could replace him in the team. Here we take a look at three quicks who could be in line for a chance in the Australia XI for the next four games.

1. Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott in action at the nets.

Sean Abbott is the obvious choice to replace Cummins. The New South Wales pacer was called up by Australia on the back of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield with both bat and bowl. Primarily a strike bowler capable of taking wickets at will, Abbott is also a very handy batsman, as evidenced by his two fifties and a hundred in his last five innings.

Abbott's all-round skills meant he was in contention to replace Marcus Stoinis, but that spot ultimately went to Moises Henriques. Now he is the favourite to replace Cummins.

Giving the 28-year-old a chance would also be a good move for Australia, as it would give Justin Langer and co a glimpse of what he could offer to the team, should one of their three first choice quicks suffer an injury during the Test series.

2. Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams on the ground during the second ODI.

Australia can also turn to Daniel Sams, another talented fast bowler capable of getting the job done with the bat. Sams has yet to make his Australia debut, but was also in the squad for the England tour in September. He didn't play in that series, but did take five wickets in two practice games.

Sams was also one of the star performers in the BBL last season, and has a great knack of taking wickets.

His performances over the last 12 months helped him earn a call-up to the 2020 IPL as well, where he played three games, but failed to take a wicket.

3. Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye in conversation with Alex Carey.

Normally, Kane Richardson would have been the likely choice to replace Cummins. But after he pulled out of the Australia squad before the series, Andrew Tye was called up. Tye has been in and around the Australia set-up for a while, and was considered to be one of the country's best T20I bowlers not too long ago.

But his stock has fallen a fair bit in recent years, and his last appearance for Australia came more than two years ago. He played only one game for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL, and ended that game with figures of 1-50.

Tye still has great skill and could yet prove to be a good player to have in the team. But looking to the future and giving the much younger Sams and Abbott a chance might be the priority for the Aussies in the final few limited-overs games.