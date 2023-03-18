IND vs AUS 2023: 3 records that were broken during the 1st ODI in Mumbai 

Despite being in a spot of bother for a few moments, Team India managed to scrape a win against Australia in the recently concluded first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

With the win, the hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, with the second ODI slated to be played in Vizag on Sunday (March 19).

After putting Australia to bat first, the Indian bowlers bowled with a set plan and kept taking wickets at regular junctures. Despite Mitchell Marsh's fiery knock of 81 runs off 65 balls, Australia could only manage to put up 188 runs on the board.

In their hunt for 189, the Indian top-order collapsed against a blazing opening spell by Mitchell Starc. India lost half of their team with 83 runs on the board but KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stood firm and brought the chase back on track.

While Rahul looked to be in magnificent touch, scoring an unbeaten 75, Jadeja gave him valuable and much-needed support with his 45*. The duo stitched a stand of 108 runs to glide India to a five-wicket victory.

The opening ODI in Mumbai also saw several records being shattered or created. On that note, let's take a look at three of those from the recently concluded first one-day international between India and Australia.

#3 Virat Kohli is now the player with the joint-second-most international wins for India

While he failed to get going and didn't contribute much, Virat Kohli managed to set a milestone in the first ODI.

The modern-day legend, who has been part of the Indian team for almost 15 years now, has won several matches for India and has been a lynchpin to countless wins over the years.

The win on Friday was Kohli's 295th international victory for India across formats. With this, he has joined former skipper MS Dhoni (295 wins) on the list of Indian players with the most wins in international cricket. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 307 wins to his name during his career.

#2 Least overs taken by India to bowl out Australia in an ODI

A top-class bowling display by the hosts saw Australia get bundled out for 188 runs (their third-lowest ODI total against India in India). The hosts needed just 35.4 overs to send the entire Australian team packing.

Interestingly, these are the least overs taken by India to all out Australia in a men's ODI innings. India's previous best was when they skittled out the Aussie unit for 181 in 35.5 overs in Indore in 2001.

#1 KL Rahul has the second-most runs for India after first 50 ODI innings

India v Australia - 1st ODI

India's star performer of the match, KL Rahul batted with utmost calm and dished out an outstanding knock when India were in dire straits against Australia.

His knock of 75* also helped him shatter a significant record on Friday. Following his marvelous display, the Karnataka-born batter became the Indian player with the second-most runs after the first 50 ODI innings.

After batting in 50 innings for India, Rahul has clobbered 1,945 runs at an average of 46.3. This was the second-highest tally behind Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 2,049 runs in his first fifty ODI innings.

Rahul went past Virat Kohli's record on Friday, who amassed 1,919 runs during the said period.

