IND vs AUS 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming 1st ODI in Mumbai 

After claiming the Test series against Australia for the fourth consecutive time, the Men in Blue will host the Aussies for a three-match ODI series. The opening one-day international is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma unavailable for the series opener, Hardik Pandya will lead the side. Despite the home side completing a memorable clean sweep against the Kiwis in an ODI series earlier this year, they will be wary of Steve Smith's visiting Australian side.

Several Indian players will be eager to impress in the upcoming series, with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be hosted in India later this year.

The upcoming high-octane clash will also offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records as well. On that note, let's take a look at three records that are likely to be broken in the first ODI between India and Australia.

#1 Shubman Gill could complete 1000 runs in international cricket in 2023

Shubman Gill celebrating his first T20I hundred vs New Zealand [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Perhaps the best player across the globe so far this year, Shubman Gill has undoubtedly been in red-hot form for India.

Now a multi-format player for his side, Gill has been instrumental to India's success since the turn of the year, accumulating runs for fun.

So far in 2022, the young batting sensation has mustered a total of 923 international runs (567 in ODIs, 202 in T20Is, and 154 in Tests) for India.

If he manages to score at least 77 more runs on Friday, Gill will become the first-ever player to amass a thousand runs across all formats this year.

#2 Steve Smith could complete his 5000 ODI runs

Australia v New Zealand - One Day International Series: Game 2 [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Australia's stand-in captain, Steve Smith, will be determined to lead his troops from the front against India. The modern-day great will have a landmark to achieve as well in the upcoming game.

Currently sitting at 4,917 runs at an average of 45.11 in 139 one-day internationals for Australia, Smith needs just 83 runs to complete his 5,000 runs in the format.

If he manages to score the said runs on Friday, Smith will become the 17th Australian batter to achieve the landmark.

#3 Virat Kohli could become the third-highest run-getter in IND vs AUS ODIs history

Inarguably one of the greatest individuals to play the game, Virat Kohli will be a key batter in the upcoming series.

As a player who always brings his 'A' game against quality opposition, Kohli will also be on the verge of breaking a record on Friday.

If the Delhi-born legend manages to hit 82 runs in Mumbai, he will surpass Ricky Ponting as the third-highest run-getter in India vs. Australia ODIs.

Kohli, who has mustered 2,083 ODI runs against Australia, is just behind Ponting (2,164 ODI runs vs India) on the list. Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in the ODIs between the two countries, having scored 3,077 runs against Australia during his career.

