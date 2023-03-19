IND vs AUS 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming 2nd ODI 

After a nervy five-wicket win, Team India are set to cross swords with Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday, March 19. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

In the first ODI, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India opted to bowl first and bundled the Aussie unit out for 188 in the first innings. However, the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium offered enough help for the pace bowlers and India themselves were reduced to 83/5 at one stage.

KL Rahul, though, remained unperturbed and guided his team past the total courtesy of his faultless knock of 75* runs.

Following the win, the hosts took a 1-0 lead and will look to seal the series after winning the second ODI as well. Australia, however, would take confidence from the first ODI and will once look to improve their batting performance.

The upcoming game will also offer both teams a chance to create or shatter a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at three possible records that could be broken in the second ODI between India and Australia.

#3 Steve Smith could complete his 5000 runs in ODIs

Steve Smith

While Australian skipper Steve Smith missed out on an opportunity to score big in the first ODI, he will be determined to do well in the second one.

Smith will look to get a start and contribute for Australia in Vizag. If he does so and manages to score at least 61 runs, the 33-year-old will become the joint-second-fastest Australian to complete 5,000 runs in ODIs.

Smith will play his 126th ODI innings on Sunday. The current record for Australia is held by David Warner, who reached 5,000 ODI runs in 115 innings while Aaron Finch took 126 innings.

#2 KL Rahul could become the second fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in ODIs

KL Rahul played a crucial knock in 1st ODI

India's hero from the last game, KL Rahul, will be on the verge of achieving a landmark in the upcoming game against Australia as well.

The right-handed batter, who has amassed 1,945 runs across 50 ODI innings so far, is just 55 runs short of completing his 2,000 ODI runs. If he manages to reach the 2,000-run mark in his upcoming 51st innings, he will become the second-fastest Indian to this landmark.

Shikhar Dhawan, who mustered his first 2,000 ODI runs in just 48 innings, is currently leading the charts for India.

#1 Rohit-Kohli could become the fastest pair to hit 5000 ODI runs in partnerships

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two key members for India [Pic Credit: ICC]

Undoubtedly two of India's greatest white-ball batters in recent history, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a healthy partnership, both on and off the field.

Batting at the top of the order, both right-handers have piled up a ton of runs together and a significant record awaits them when they play the second ODI.

If Rohit and Kohli add at least 31 runs in partnership today, they will become only the third Indian pair and the fastest to reach 5000 partnership runs in ODI cricket.

So far, the duo of Rohit and Kohli have scored 4969 runs after batting just 84 times together. The record for the fastest 5000 partnership runs is currently owned by the pair of Sir Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who took 97 innings to score the said number of runs together.

Poll : 0 votes