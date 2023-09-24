IND vs AUS 2023: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore pitch history, and ODI records

Holkar Cricket Stadium will host the second ODI of India vs Australia today in Indore. India has a 1-0 lead heading into the second game of the three-match series.

Australia performed well with the bat in the first ODI in Mohali, but the Indian batters did an even better job to help their team win by five wickets. The pitch in Indore will be a batting paradise. So, the team that bowls better will likely win the match.

Before the second ODI gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

ODI records and stats

Indore has hosted six ODIs so far. India have never lost an ODI match at this venue before. Hence, the Men in Blue will start as the overwhelming favorites to win today's match.

Teams batting first have won four matches, while two games ended in the favor of teams chasing a target.

Here's a list of some other vital stats you need to know about the previous ODIs hosted by Indore:

Matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 219 - Virender Sehwag (IND) vs. West Indies, 2011

Best bowling figures: 6/55 - Sreesanth (IND) vs. England, 2006

Highest team total: 418/5 - India vs. West Indies, 2011

Lowest team total: 225 - South Africa vs. India, 2015

Highest successful run-chase: 294/5 - India vs. Australia, 2017

Average first innings score: 321

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore pitch report

The Holkar Stadium pitch report for the second ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket has been excellent for batting, and a similar deck should be expected for today's ODI.

The average first-inning score at this venue is 321. Teams batting first should aim to score around 330–340 in their 50 overs.

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, last ODI match

India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the last ODI match hosted by Indore. The game happened on January 24, 2023. Centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India to 385/9 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 386 for a win, Devon Conway scored a 100-ball 138 for New Zealand. However, his efforts went in vain as the Blackcaps got all out for 295 runs in 41.2 overs. Notably, 32 sixes were hit in that game.

Brief Scores: India 385/9 (Shubman Gill 112, Blair Tickner 3/76) beat New Zealand 295 (Devon Conway 138, Shardul Thakur 3/45) by 90 runs.