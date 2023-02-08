IND vs AUS 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will start in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium will play host to a Test for the first time since November 2017.

This series is quite crucial in the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Aussies are at the top of the standings right now, but if they lose the four-Test series by 0-4, their path to the WTC final will become trickier.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit hold the second place in the points table at the moment. They need to win the series by 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to guarantee their place in the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka and South Africa's qualification scenarios are also dependent on this series.

Given the significance that this series holds in the World Test Championship, here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the four Tests.

IND vs AUS Test Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

1st Test: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - February 9 to 13, 9:30 am IST.

2nd Test: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - February 17 to 21, 9:30 am IST.

3rd Test: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - March 1 to 5, 9:30 am IST.

4th Test: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 9:30 am IST.

IND vs AUS 2023 telecast channel list in India

The Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast and live stream all of Team India's home matches. Fans in India can watch the matches live on Star Sports TV Channels in English as well as regional languages. Live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

Here is the complete list of telecast channels for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023:

List of Telecast Channels for IND vs AUS 2023: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

