IND vs AUS 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and ODI records

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will kick off tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This series is not a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Both teams will look to utilize this series to finalize their World Cup team combinations. The 2023 Cricket World Cup will happen later this year in India, and both India and Australia have qualified for the mega event.

Wankhede Stadium will likely be one of the venues for the World Cup this year. The stadium is known to produce high-scoring games. Ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia, here's a look at the pitch details of this stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ODI records & stats

As mentioned earlier, the pitch at this venue is a batting paradise. Visiting teams have achieved a lot of success against the Indian bowlers in recent ODIs hosted by Mumbai. Back in 2015, South Africa scored more than 400 runs in an ODI match against India on this ground.

Australian batters Aaron Finch and David Warner also enjoyed batting in an ODI on this ground in 2020. They had an unbeaten 258-run opening partnership which helped Australia beat India by 10 wickets in that game.

Before Mumbai hosts another battle between India and Australia, here's a look at some important numbers from previous ODIs played here.

ODI matches played: 22

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 151* - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) vs. India, 1997

Best bowling figures: 6/27 - Murali Kartik (IND) vs. Australia, 2007

Highest team score: 438/4 - South Africa vs. India, 2015

Lowest team score: 115 - Bangladesh vs. India, 1998

Highest successful run-chase: 284/4 - New Zealand vs. India, 2017

Average first-innings score: 247

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

India's bowlers have failed to make an impact in the last three ODIs at this venue. The Men in Blue are on a three-match losing streak in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium. The home team's bowlers have managed to take only eight wickets in the last three games, while conceding more than 900 runs.

Overseas batters have loved the batting-friendly surface in Mumbai. Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved equal success on this ground, hinting that the toss may not play a big role in tomorrow's game.

Wankhede Stadium last ODI match

Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the last ODI match hosted by Mumbai. A 74-run knock from Shikhar Dhawan helped India post a 255-run total on the board. In reply, Australia scored 258/0, thanks to hundreds from David Warner and Aaron Finch.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia that day. He scalped three wickets, conceding 56 runs in his 10 overs. Here's a short summary of that game:

Brief Scores: India 255 (Shikhar Dhawan 74, Mitchell Starc 3/56) lost to Australia 258/0 (David Warner 128*, Aaron Finch 110*) by 10 wickets.

