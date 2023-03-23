IND vs AUS Highlights 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 3rd ODI

For the first time in four years, India lost an ODI series at home as Australia won the series decider in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22) by 21 runs. Chasing 270 to win, India could only muster 248 before getting bundled out.

Australia opted to bat first, as they thought the pitch would get slower as the game progressed. From 203-7, the tail added a crucial 66 runs, which proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The Men in Blue began their chase really well but lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs. Australian spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar picked up six wickets between them as the wheels of India's chase came off under pressure.

On that note, here's a look at three moments from the Chennai ODI that grabbed attention of fans on social media:

#3 Rohit Sharma's mixed reactions to Kuldeep Yadav's DRS plea

Muskan🔱 @oyemuskaan_



my mood swings every 5 secs my mood swings every 5 secs 💀 https://t.co/2n1ZCH1IGn

Captain Rohit Sharma has delivered hilarious moments on the field, especially with his antics and candid expressions. One such moment was in the third ODI when Kuldeep Yadav pleaded for a DRS review when he had trapped Alex Carey.

The ball seemed to have hit Carey's pads outside the off-stump, and in real time too, it didn't look out. However, Rohit went for the review, and the smile on his face was evident that even he knew the decision would be not out.

Suddenly, Rohit seemed a bit angry at Kuldeep and charged towards him to say something. Fans on Twitter were in splits to see the range of emotions from the Indian captain and made various memes on it.

#2 Former India captain Virat Kohli's soft dismissal

Ashton Agar's final over proved to be a major turning point in the game, and that began with Virat Kohli's dismissal. The former Indian captain scored a fine half-century and looked set to take his team past the finish line.

However, a moment of poor shot selection cost Kohli his wicket and brought the visitors into the game. Kohli tried to go inside out against Agar but could only hit the bowler straight down the throat of long on. Fans criticised Kohli's shot selection given the context and game situation.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's unwanted 'golden' hat-trick

Things went from bad to worse for Suryakumar Yadav in Chennai, as he became the first player in ODIs to record three consecutive golden ducks. The right-hander had walked out to bat at No.7 and after getting two sensational deliveries from Mitchell Starc upfront in the series, looked keen to get off the mark against Ashton Agar.

However, the left-arm spinner got the ball to skid, and Yadav hung back instead of coming on the front foot. He missed the cut shot and saw his stumps disturbed. The No.1 ranked T20I was distraught after he was dismissed and almost had to drag himself off the field. This double strike from Ashton Agar ensured that the game was firmly in Australia's control.

Poll : 0 votes