IND vs BAN 2022: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and ODI records

India and Bangladesh will square off in a three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium from December 4-10. The three games will be a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Both India and Bangladesh have reserved their places for next year's Cricket World Cup. The three matches will help them prepare for the mega event and lock their team combinations.

Star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mustafizur Rahman will be in action in Dhaka over the next few days. Ahead of the first ODI, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka ODI Records & stats

ODI matches played: 113

Matches won by teams batting first: 53

Matches won by teams batting second: 59

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. Bangladesh, 2011.

Best bowling figures: 6/4 - Stuart Binny (IND) vs. Bangladesh, 2014.

Highest team score: 370/4 - India vs. Bangladesh, 2011.

Lowest team score: 58 - Bangladesh vs. India, 2014.

Highest successful run-chase: 330/4 - India vs. Pakistan, 2012.

Average first-innings score: 226

Shere Bangla National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium assists the batters and the slower bowlers. Swing bowlers get assistance from the wicket at the start, but as the match progresses, the spin bowlers come into play.

The Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch report for the first ODI between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast a few minutes before the game starts. Fans should expect an equal contest between the bat and the ball.

Shere Bangla National Stadium's last ODI match Scorecard/Stats

India v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

In the previous ODI on this ground, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs. The match took place on May 28, 2021. Opener Kusal Perera's century guided the Islanders to 286/6 in their 50 overs. Chasing 287 for a victory, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 189 runs.

Dushmantha Chameera was the hero for the visitors as he bowled a dream spell of 5/16. Only seven sixes were hit in that ODI match. 16 wickets fell in the two innings, with spinners accounting for four of them.

Which team will win the India vs. Bangladesh ODI series? Sound off in the comments below.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes