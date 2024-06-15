IND vs CAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup match

India will take on Canada in match number 33 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, June 15. The Group A match will get underway at 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time).

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super 8 round of the competition, having won their first three matches in the group stage. They would love to make it four out of four heading into the Super 8 round. In their previous match, they got the better of the United States by seven wickets.

Canada registered a 12-run win over Ireland, but have tasted defeats in their other two games. In their previous match, they went down to Pakistan by seven wickets. Batting first, Canada were held to 106-7, a target Pakistan chased in 17.3 overs.

Trending

India vs Canada head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Canada have never clashed in international cricket to date. The Men in Blue will look to carry on their winning momentum, while Canada will be keen to put up a strong show.

Expand Tweet

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by India: N/A

Matches won by Canada: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

India vs Canada head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

India and Canada have never met in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to date. Weather permitting, they will clash for the first time in Florida on Saturday.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by India: N/A

Matches won by Canada: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

What is Canada's record in the T20 World Cup?

Canada are featuring in their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup. They have won one and lost two of their three matches played so far. They began their campaign with a seven-wicket loss to the USA in Dallas. Batting first, Canada put up 194-5 on the board, a total that was chased down in 17.4 overs.

Expand Tweet

In their second match, Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs. Defending a target of 138 in New York, they held the opponents to 125-7 on the back of a clinical bowling effort.

Canada went down to Pakistan by seven wickets in their previous 2024 T20 World Cup clash in New York. Batting first, they only managed 106-7, a total Pakistan chased down without much trouble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback