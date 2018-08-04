Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Interesting Numbers

Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
147   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:48 IST

It was the 1000th test match for the England cricket team and several outstanding performances made it memorable for the times to come. Both teams had equal chances of winning this thriller until the last ball of the game. Ultimately, it were the hosts who have the smiling faces all around as they emerged victorious in the historic match.

Despite Kohli's brilliance, India lost the match by 31 runs.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting numbers of this match:

1000 - It was 1000th test match for the England cricket team. ( Won - 358, Lost - 297, Drawn - 345)

903 - No. of total runs scored in the match ( Runs break-up: Bat - 855, Extras - 48)

105 - No. of fours hit in the match. Virat Kohli scored 26 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen

3 - No. of sixes hit in the match (Sam Curran - 2, Virat Kohli - 1)

1 - Virat Kohli scored the only century in the match

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( 3 by English batsmen & 1 by Indian batsmen)

149 - No. of runs scored by Virat Kohli in the 2nd inning of the match, the highest individual score in the match

200 - No. of runs scored by Virat Kohli in the match, the most by any player

40 - No. of wickets fell down in the match ( 39 taken by bowlers & 1 run-out)

5/51 - Bowling figures of Ishant Sharma 3rd inning, the best by any bowler in the match

3 - No. of times a bowler took four wickets in an inning in the match

17 - No. of test matches Asian teams have played at Edgbaston without registering a single win. India have lost six of the seven matches at this venue.

12 - No. of consecutive tests in which Joe Root has made a 50+ score against India. This is a world record.

2058 - No. of days Joe Root took to complete his 6000 test runs from the debut. This is the fewest no. of days taken by a batsman to do so. He bettered his teammate Alastair Cook's record of 2168 days.

127 - No. of innings Joe Root took to complete his 6000 test runs.

4 - No. of Indian captains who has scored a test century in England namely Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

113 - No. of test innings played by Virat Kohli to score 22 test hundreds. He is the 4th quickest batsmen to do so after Don Bradman(58), Sunil Gavaskar (101) and Steve Smith (108).

15 - No. of test hundreds scored by Virat Kohli as the captain. Only Ricky Ponting (19) and Graeme Smith (25) has scored more test hundreds than him as captains.

4/60 - Bowling figures of R Ashwin on day 1of the match. This is the 4th best bowling figure for an Indian spinner on Day 1 of a tour outside Asia.

7/121 - Bowling figures of R Ashwin in this match. This is the 3rd best bowling figure for an Indian spinner in England.

8 - It was eighth five-fer in a test inning for Ishant Sharma in his 83rd test match.

6 - It was the sixth occasion when Virat Kohli scored the highest in both innings of a Test for India. The record is held jointly by Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid who have done it eight times.

31 - Margin of defeat (by runs) for India. This is their fourth narrowest defeat by runs in test cricket.


Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
