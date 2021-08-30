IND vs ENG 2021: 3 players who may not make India's playing XI in the fourth Test

After a humbling defeat in the third Test against England, India are sure to ring in the changes as they head to The Oval for the fourth Test starting September 2.

India lost the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs as a woeful batting effort in the first innings put them behind right from Day 1.

There have been reports milling that pacer Ishant Sharma could be one of the bowlers who might have to warm the bench.

This could be due to skipper Virat Kohli's comments, where he spoke about shuffling the bowling attack, stating that management won’t push an individual beyond his limits.

While the team gears up for the fourth Test and hopes for a better outing, we speculate on the three players who may not make the playing XI.

#1 Veteran India quick Ishant Sharma

It was a disappointing outing for Ishant Sharma in the third Test as the veteran pacer failed to make any contribution with the ball. He went wicketless, conceding 92 runs from his 22 overs.

India have backup options in Umesh Yadav, another seasoned campaigner, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who could replace the pacer.

Sharma has five wickets from two matches at an average of 34.80 while his fellow pacers have had better figures to show for.

Mohammed Shami (11 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (13) and Mohammed Siraj (13) have all been amongst the wickets and perhaps India will look to replace him at The Oval.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain has been awfully short of runs and the gritty 61 in the second innings of the second Test at Lord's seems like a flash in the pan.

In the five innings he's walked out to bat, the Mumbai batter has managed just 95 runs at an average of 19.00.

If India indeed go for the move to bench Rahane, then Hanuma Vihari is one of the players who could take the slot. Slotting KL Rahul down the order and bringing opener Mayank Agarwal back into the fold is also an option.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

If the injury to Ravindra Jadeja requires him to take a break, then Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the automatic choice to replace the tweaker.

The all-rounder suffered a knee injury on the second day after a fielding effort on the ropes. He was later taken to the hospital for precautionary scans.

Ashwin is yet to play a single Test and if Jadeja's recovery takes time, he will be suiting up with the rest of the team on September 2.

