IND vs ENG 2021: 3 reasons why R Ashwin should've been picked for the 1st Test

India captain Virat Kohli sprung a massive surprise at the toss for the first Test against England as he announced that Ravichandran Ashwin had been benched in favor of a four-pronged pace attack.

The visitors went in with one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja, along with the pace quartet of Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma is reportedly out with injury.

Several fans and experts have already voiced their displeasure at Ashwin not finding a place in the team for the first Test, despite the seamer-friendly pitch that is expected to be on offer at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Here are three reasons why Ashwin should've been picked in the Indian playing XI for the first Test against England.

#3 Ashwin's overseas record has shown signs of improvement

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

For much of his career, Ashwin has been maligned for an indifferent overseas record, and the numbers agree to a certain extent. He averages 42.15 in Australia, 28.11 in England, 46.14 in South Africa and 33 in New Zealand.

However, over the last few years, Ashwin's overseas record has shown signs of improvement. In a solitary Test against New Zealand in February 2020, he picked up a three-wicket haul in his only innings of the match. The off-spinner's next assignment Down Under at the end of the year saw him take 12 wickets in the first three Tests before an injury ruled him out.

Tellingly, in the final of the World Test Championship, Ashwin was India's most threatening bowler. He scalped two wickets in each innings, consistently testing both edges and giving India a real shot at putting the Kiwis under pressure.

Ashwin's record on paper may be a touch underwhelming, but he's a different bowler nowadays - even in overseas, unhelpful conditions.

#2 Ashwin holds the psychological edge over England

India v England - 4th Test: Day One

In their final series of the inaugural World Test Championship cycle, India hosted England in a four-Test assignment that saw them run out 2-1 winners. The series victory helped Virat Kohli's men qualify for the final, where they eventually lost to New Zealand.

Ashwin played in all four Tests against England and walked away with the Man of the Series award. He collected a historic 32 wickets in the series, even scoring a magnificent hundred on a Chennai minefield in the second Test.

Ashwin dismissed Rory Burns (thrice), Dan Lawrence (thrice), Joe Root (twice), Dom Sibley (twice), Zak Crawley (once) and Jonny Bairstow (once). All six batsmen are part of England's playing XI for the first Test against India.

#1 Ashwin is on the back of a superb County match and has a ridiculously impressive record against left-handers

Surrey v Somerset - LV= Insurance County Championship

As most of the Indian team spent their days in England post the World Test Championship final recharging their batteries, Ashwin played a County Championship game for Surrey against Somerset.

Ashwin started slowly in the game as he picked up only one wicket in the first innings while conceding 99 runs. But the 34-year-old came into his own in the second essay, taking six wickets for 27 runs in a drawn encounter. Extracting turn and bamboozling the Somerset batsmen with subtle variations, he showed that he has what it takes to succeed in England.

Ashwin's exceptional record against left-handers is another aspect that must be taken into account. It must be said that in the absence of Ben Stokes, England have only one left-hander in the top seven - Rory Burns.

However, the lower order, which has often proven to be incredibly difficult to dispose of, has three - Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Ashwin would've been invaluable in wrapping up the tail, which is something India must do if they are to win the Test match.

