IND vs ENG 2021: 3 talking points from Day 2 of the 2nd Test as England fight back against wasteful India

After ending Day 1 at 276/3, India would've backed themselves to coast to a massive first-innings total and then peg England back with a few quick wickets. But the hosts had different plans for Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's on Friday, August 13.

England bowled India out for 364, which was an impressive feat considering where they were placed mere hours earlier. They also ensured they lost only three wickets in the 45 overs India bowled before stumps to restore some balance to the previously one-sided Test match.

Here are three major talking points from Day 2 of the second Test between India and England.

#3 India falter after a strong start once again

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

India needed KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane to see out the opening hour of play on Day 2 and set the platform for the lower-order dashers to do their thing when the second new ball lost some of its shine. But both batsmen were dismissed very early in the day's play, leaving Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of work to do.

Rahane meekly pushed at one and got an edge that barely carried to Joe Root at first slip, while Rahul found cover with a loose drive. And although Pant did what he does best for a while, he too slashed at a shortish delivery to be dismissed for 37. Jadeja batted with the tail for a couple of hours, but runs didn't come as freely as they had earlier.

India went from 267/2 to 364 all out, throwing away a great start once again. This game could've already been free of the possibility of an Indian loss had they shown more application in the opening session.

#2 Joe Root continues to be the thorn in India's side

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Rory Burns compiled a patient 49, returning to form after an indifferent showing in the series opener. But the star of the England innings was captain Joe Root, who looked fairly comfortable in the middle after walking in to face a hat-trick ball from Mohammed Siraj.

After dismissing Dom Sibley and spoiling Haseeb Hamed's comeback, Siraj tested the England skipper on more than one occasion, inducing false shots and several reviews. But Root was never in any real danger of being dismissed early and stroked five boundaries during his 75-ball stay at the crease on Day 2.

Root holds the key for England once again. If India can dismiss the 30-year-old early on the third day, they could storm ahead in the Test match.

#1 India's experienced pace trio fail to replicate Trent Bridge magic

India Nets Session

There wasn't as much assistance from the Lord's pitch on Day 2 as there was over the course of the first Test at Trent Bridge. But Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma weren't as penetrative as they would've liked to be at Lord's.

All three bowlers were guilty of being a bit short on occasion, something that harmed India in the final of the World Test Championship. While Bumrah, Ishant and Shami were economical and didn't give much away, there weren't many sustained passages of pressure to keep the slip fielders interested apart from a few plays-and-misses.

Shami grabbed the crucial wicket of Burns with only a few minutes to go for Stumps, but the pace trio will look to improve on Day 3.

