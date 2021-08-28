IND vs ENG 2021, 3rd Test: 5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 3

After a disastrous batting performance in the first innings, India fought back in the second innings of the Headingley Test match against England. Cheteshwar Pujara returned to form and scored 91 runs off 180 balls on Day 3.

He received good support from Rohit Sharma, who aggregated 59 runs, and Virat Kohli, who is not out on 42.

England still have a lead of 139 runs heading into the fourth day of the Test match. But the visitors' batting performance on the third day has given the Indian fans some hope.

In this listicle, we will have a look at some of the top statistics that emerged from the third day of the India vs England Headingley Test.

1. Cheteshwar Pujara records his best score in ICC World Test Championship history

Pujara has recorded his highest score in World Test Championship.



Pujara's highest scores in WTC :



91* vs Eng, in Leeds (Still batting today)

81 vs SA, in Vizag 2019

77 vs Aus, in SCG 2021

73 vs Eng, in Chennai 2021

58 vs SA, in Pune 2019#EngvInd #WTC23 — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) August 27, 2021

The ICC World Test Championship began in mid-2019. Many expected Cheteshwar Pujara to dominate the bowlers in this tournament. However, he failed to record a single ton in the first edition of the WTC.

India kicked off the second cycle of the WTC with a Test series against England. After some disappointing performances in the initial games, Pujara bounced back by scoring 91 runs in Leeds. He now has an opportunity to complete his maiden century in the WTC.

2. Rohit Sharma's stark improvement as a Test opener

Rohit Sharma has been one of the most impressive batsmen for India in this series so far. Facing 100 deliveries in one innings on English soil is a challenge for any batsman, and Rohit has accomplished that feat four times in this series.

It is pertinent to note that, in his previous 39 Test innings outside India, the 34-year-old had faced 100+ balls only four times. This statistic highlights Rohit Sharma's improvement as a Test opener.

3. James Anderson now has the most maiden overs in Test matches against India

Most maiden overs against India in Test cricket:-

329 - James Anderson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

322 - Derek Underwood🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

284 - Lance Gibbs🏝️

228 - Fazal Mahmood🇵🇰



Anderson overtook Underwood during this innings.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 27, 2021

India is one of the most successful Test-playing nations in the cricket world. The Indian batsmen have dominated almost every bowling attack they have faced. However, a few bowlers have managed to trouble the Indian batters consistently.

One of them is James Anderson. The English pacer has bowled eight maiden overs in India's second innings so far. With his second maiden over, Anderson overtook former England left-arm spinner Derek Underwood for the most maiden overs by a bowler against India in Test cricket.

4. Rohit Sharma overtakes Kapil Dev on an elite list of Indian players

Rohit Sharma smashed seven fours and a six in his 156-ball 59 on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. During his fantastic knock, Sharma overtook Kapil Dev on the list of Indian batsmen with the most sixes in Test cricket history.

Dev smacked 61 sixes in his Test career for India, while Sharma now has 62. Looking at the way Sharma has batted of late, it won't be a surprise if he rises higher on the list soon.

5. Can India create history at Headingley?

ENG's Lead Crossed 350+ runs



In History of Test format



Opponents never won a Test match, When Lead is 350+ runs in batting first!#INDvENG — S H E B A S (@Shebas_10) August 27, 2021

On Day 3 of the Headingley Test match, the England cricket team extended their lead beyond 350 runs. England ended the first innings with a lead of 354 runs.

Not many fans expected India to fight back the way they did in the second innings. Despite some brilliant batting performances, a win seems tough for the visitors. If Virat Kohli's men can still somehow pull off a victory from this position, they will become the first team to win a Test after conceding a lead of 350+ runs.

It will be exciting to see what happens on the last two days of the Headingley Test between India and England.

