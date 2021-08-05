IND vs ENG 2021: “I would laud Kohli and Shastri for playing Shardul Thakur” - Madan Lal praises Team India’s ‘masterstroke’

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal praised captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri for including Shardul Thakur in the playing XI for the Nottingham Test. According to Lal, India made a tactically brilliant move, as Shardul Thakur is an outswing bowler, who is likely to get wickets in English conditions.

Thakur claimed 2 for 41 in 13 overs as India rolled over England for 183 in 65.4 overs. He got the massive scalp of opposition captain Joe Root (64) with one that straightened after pitching and beat the well-set batsman all ends up.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Lal said that India’s bowlers were extremely disciplined, observing in this regard:

“They took some time to adjust to the conditions in the opening session, as it was the first day of the series. In the second and third sessions, though, they were on top of their game. The kind of batting England have at the moment, it will be difficult for them to stand up against India. Our bowlers have the ability to bowl England out cheaply, as they showed today (Wednesday).”

On the decision to play Shardul Thakur, Lal said:

“I would laud Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for their decision to play Shardul Thakur in the Test. He is a genuine outswing bowler, who constantly moves the ball away from the batsman and troubles them. In English conditions, he is bound to get wickets. According to me, this is a masterstroke. We all saw how Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur bowled in Australia. They were really impressive there as well."

Joe Root is always a good wicket to have: Shardul Thakur

Team India dominated the opening day of the first Test against England. However, England captain Root kept his side’s faint hopes of putting up a good score alive with a defiant half-century. But Shardul Thakur ended Root’s vigil at the crease by trapping the batsman in front of the stumps.

Speaking to the broadcasters at the end of the day’s play, the bowling all-rounder admitted that Root’s wicket is always a big one, saying:

"To get him (Root) out in the 60s or 90s or early, is always a good wicket to have. If we look at the pitch, it didn't feel like it will turn a lot as the game goes on, so we thought it was better to go in with four seamers. I'm enjoying the Dukes ball and English conditions. It's swinging nicely for us, I hope it continues.”

"At one point, we didn't think we'd get them all out, but the weather was playing funny. The sun was out for a while, and it was cloudy for a while; I was really happy we got ten wickets. Bairstow was going well; he was poised to score a fifty, so getting him out in that period was crucial. As soon as we got him, (the other) wickets started tumbling,” Thakur also stated.

After dismissing England for 183 on Wednesday, Team India ended Day 1 of the Trent Bridge at 21 for no loss.

