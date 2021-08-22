IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah set to become fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah seems to have overcome his World Test Championship (WTC) final slump. Currently playing a grueling five-match Test series against England, the quick has picked up 12 wickets in two Tests, helping India to a 1-0 lead.

Bumrah stole much of the spotlight with his ball-tonking in the second innings of the second Test at Lord's and then returned to torment England with the ball, picking up three wickets as India won by 151 runs.

Ahead of the third Test at Leeds, the pacer has a chance to achieve a unique milestone - a chance to become the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah needs 5 wickets to reach 100 Test scalps

At present, Jasprit Bumrah has 95 wickets from 22 Test matches at an average of 22.62 and boasts of best bowling per innings figures of 6/27 and BBM of 9/86.

Should he take five wickets in the upcoming Test at Leeds, the pacer can beat Kapil Dev's record of reaching the landmark. The former Haryana all-rounder scalped 100 wickets in 25 Test matches.

Reaching this milestone will also mean Jasprit Bumrah vaulting over Manoj Prabhakar (96) and Venkatesh Prasad (95).

Bumrah is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. His 59 scalps in the format are behind only tweaker Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 63 wickets.

Here's a quick look at India's pacers in the current squad well past the 100-wicket mark:

Bowler Wickets Ishant Sharma 311 Mohammed Shami 191 Umesh Yadav 148

Bumrah biggest factor in T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes India will be the favorites at the upcoming T20 World Cup if Jasprit Bumrah is at the top of his game.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Team India's chances of making the finals. He responded:

"There are a lot of chances. They have got the firepower in every context. They have got the batting, they have got the spin. They have got the fast bowlers as well. When you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, you will always have that X-factor. He has got to be the biggest factor in the T20 World Cup."

He added:

"You will keep building about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I am sure. But one person to look out for is Jasprit Bumrah because his form and if he delivers, India has got to be the favorites."

The third Test against England starts on August 25.

