Rohit Sharma praises “wicket-taking bowler" Shardul Thakur's handling of pressure

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma termed Shardul Thakur a wicket-taking bowler after the pacer claimed three crucial scalps in India’s 36-run triumph against England on Saturday.

Shardul Thakur picked up the wickets of Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Jordan as England’s spirited chase of 225 fell apart towards the end.

At a virtual press conference after India’s win, Rohit felt that Shardul Thakur withstood the pressure situation rather well.

“Shardul Thakur is a wicket-taking bowler, as simple as that. Last two matches, we saw he was under the pump, bowling to the highest quality of batting line-up. He responded to that pressure really well. He got a few wickets in the last game, got three in this game. Yes, he went for some runs. But not everyone can have an economical day. As long as these bowlers give us those crucial breakthroughs in the middle, that is all we ask for."

Rohit further revealed that, just like the batsmen, the team's bowlers have been assigned specific roles. According to the Indian opener, things are working out nicely as far as the bowling department is concerned.

“Taking wickets was something that we spoke of before starting this innings. We have given certain roles to certain individuals in the bowling as well. The bowlers are sticking to that and they are being rewarded. Let’s not forget, this is a very young bowling unit, except Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Hardik (Pandya) has just started to bowl. Shardul (Thakur) is relatively new. Washi (Washington Sundar), Rahul Chahar both are looking to make their mark in their international careers. I am very pleased to see that kind of bowling effort."

To do the job for the team is what matters: Shardul Thakur

Speaking after India’s win in the fifth T20I, Shardul Thakur said it was a great feeling to contribute to the team’s cause. The 29-year-old took two wickets in an over in back-to-back matches to play a key role in India’s win. An elated Shardul Thakur said:

“It's great to be standing here again and it's the most important game of the series. Again, England are the No.1 team, but it was important for us to show them we are in the race too. It feels great, but to do the job for the team is what matters, the wickets don't matter. I think the bench strength has become bigger. Whoever comes in gels in.”

India and England will now meet in a three-match ODI series, which begins in Pune on March 23.