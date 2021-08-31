IND vs ENG 2021: Two of the 3 top wicket-takers in the series are from England

Even-stevens as India head into the fourth Test against England with the scoreline being 1-1. The first match ended in a draw and India walked away with a win in the second Test at Lord's. England produced an admirable fightback by winning the third Test by an innings and 76 runs.

Much of that credit goes to some impeccable performances by players from both camps, with a new player standing up to deliver each time the sides clashed.

Here's a look at the three leading wicket-takers in the series so far.

#1 Ollie Robinson - England's premium quick

It has been a dream series for Ollie Robinson so far with 16 wickets from six innings. He has been a constant threat with the ball and it was his fifer that torpedoed India's batting in the third Test at Headingley.

Robinson is the leading wicket-taker in the series and he averages 19.06 with a best of 5/61.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah - India's most-consistent seamer

Bumrah appears to be back with a bang in the series after a dismal WTC final.

He is one rung below Robinson with 14 wickets to his name at an average of 20.07. His 5/64 in the first Test at Trent Bridge is his best performances in the clashes so far.

# James Anderson - England's seasoned campaigner

James Anderson has proved to be a thorn in India's side again and has prised out 13 wickets in the series so far. With his unplayable swing and deceptive pace, the Lancashire veteran was instrumental in leading England's pace battery.

He currently averages 19.23 and has a BBM of 5/62 in the three matches he's played so far. We will surely see a jump if he indeed plays the fourth Test at Kennington Oval starting September 2.

