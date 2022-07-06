3 reasons why Rishabh Pant is the best WK batter India have ever produced in Tests

Rishabh Pant was one of India's biggest shining lights in what was a comprehensive defeat against England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

The visitors' top order and bowlers couldn't quite bring their A-game to the table as India missed a chance to win the Test series. But once again, Pant proved why he is almost undroppable from India's Test team despite his unorthodox and at times questionable strokeplay.

The 24-year-old had scored just 57 runs from four completed games in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa. This led some to suggest that backup wicketkeeper KS Bharat should make his Test debut at Edgbaston in place of the out-of-form Pant.

However, the swashbuckling southpaw silenced all his critics by smashing 203 runs in two innings at a ridiculous average of 101.5. India's top-order collapsed in both innings, but Pant proved that he had the versatility to shift gears based on the situation.

In just 31 Tests, Rishabh Pant already has a staggering 2123 runs with five centuries and a fantastic average of 43.32 to his name.

Here are three reasons why he is probably India's best Test wicketkeeper-batter ever:

#3 Overseas Test hundreds

Specialist batters, especially in India, dream of having at least one Test hundred in overseas conditions. Rishabh Pant already has four of which two have come in England, one in Australia and one in South Africa. This is a feat that hasn't been achieved by any former Indian wicketkeeper, including the great MS Dhoni.

At the age of just 24, Pant has already proved that he is capable of scoring big in the most challenging conditions. His only home hundred was against England in Ahmedabad in 2021. That knock crucially came at a time when India were on the brink of being eliminated from the race to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Pant's ability to play through different situations, despite losing partners in some cases at the other end, has proved his maturity. The team management have probably understood that he needs to be backed to play his natural game to get such big scores.

#2 Quickest Indian wicketkeeper to 2000 Test runs

Rishabh Pant took just 52 innings to cross the 2000-run mark in Tests, level with the great Kumar Sangakkara. He also became the quickest Indian wicketkeeper to do so and the youngest in Test history.

Although different generations cannot be compared, Rishabh Pant simply has an X-factor in his game. He understands when to accelerate and put pressure on the opposition, which has helped him score plenty of runs at a rapid pace.

#1 Ability to play clutch knocks

There was a time when a wicketkeeper who could bat well was considered a bonus. India used that ploy when they backed Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant as the former was arguably the best gloveman in the country back then.

Gradually, however, the Indian team realized that if Pant plays as a proper batter who can keep wickets, it gives them incredible balance. With Ravindra Jadeja also present, the combination of him and Pant helps them play with four pacers in conditions favoring swing bowling.

Rishabh Pant's 97 in Sydney that helped India draw the Test and then one of his best Test knocks of 89* at the Gabba cemented his place in the Indian Test team. He was instrumental in India securing the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 with a 2-1 series victory. He seems to have secured the No. 5 slot as well.

There will be times when he will play false shots and will be criticized for giving his wicket away. But there is no doubt that Rishabh Pant is currently one of India's biggest match-winners in Test cricket.

