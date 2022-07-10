IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash against England when they face the hosts at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10) in the third and final T20I of the series.
The Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead by defeating the Englishmen by 49 runs on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In the first game as well, they had thumped England by 50 runs, even with some of their key players missing.
India’s newly-adopted aggressive approach with the bat has been on show in both the games so far. They scored 198 for 8 in the first match and 170 for 8 in the second.
The visitors slipped in the second match, losing half their side for 89. However, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a good rescue act, scoring an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls.
In their defence of 170, Bhuvneshwar Kumar excelled once again with the ball, sending back Jos Buttler and Jason Roy cheaply. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed with two wickets each without giving away too many runs.
Today's IND vs ENG toss result
England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Jos Buttler said:
"We are looking for a change in fortunes, hopefully. It's going be a great day here with the sun out. Looks like a brilliant surface."
The hosts have made two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in. Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran miss out.
For the Men in Blue, there are four changes - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.
IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
Today's IND vs ENG match player list
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt
IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires
On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Mike Burns
TV umpire: David Millns
Match Referee: Chris Broad.