IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash against England when they face the hosts at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10) in the third and final T20I of the series.

The Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead by defeating the Englishmen by 49 runs on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In the first game as well, they had thumped England by 50 runs, even with some of their key players missing.

India’s newly-adopted aggressive approach with the bat has been on show in both the games so far. They scored 198 for 8 in the first match and 170 for 8 in the second.

The visitors slipped in the second match, losing half their side for 89. However, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a good rescue act, scoring an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls.

In their defence of 170, Bhuvneshwar Kumar excelled once again with the ball, sending back Jos Buttler and Jason Roy cheaply. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed with two wickets each without giving away too many runs.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Jos Buttler said:

"We are looking for a change in fortunes, hopefully. It's going be a great day here with the sun out. Looks like a brilliant surface."

The hosts have made two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in. Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran miss out.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at



Live - #ENGvIND England have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.A look at #TeamIndia Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-3RDT20I England have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.A look at #TeamIndia Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-3RDT20I #ENGvIND https://t.co/JHHMW1TInu

For the Men in Blue, there are four changes - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

Today's IND vs ENG match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND Hello from Nottingham for the third & final T20I of the series! Hello from Nottingham for the third & final T20I of the series! 👋#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND https://t.co/jXokqdtjJX

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Mike Burns

TV umpire: David Millns

Match Referee: Chris Broad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far