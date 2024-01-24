IND vs ENG 2024: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs England 1st Test

The India vs England series starts tomorrow morning (January 25) in Hyderabad. It will be a five-match Test series, with crucial points of the World Test Championship (WTC) on the line.

India can cement the top spot in the WTC standings if they record a 5-0 win. Meanwhile, England will aim to keep themselves alive in the race to the WTC final by winning the upcoming series.

Prior to the first Test of the India vs England series, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations in the Test format.

India vs England head-to-head record in Tests

England lead the head-to-head record in Test cricket against India by 50-31. The two teams have battled 131 times in the longest format of the game, with 50 matches ending in a draw.

The last time England locked horns with India in a Test match was in July 2022, where the former recorded a seven-wicket win. Here's a short summary of their overall Test head-to-head record:

Total matches played: 131

Matches won by India: 31

Matches won by England: 50

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 50

India vs England Test head-to-head record in IND

India have a 22-14 lead in the head-to-head record against England in Test matches played on Indian soil. The Indian team has been quite dominant at home and has not lost a single home Test series against England in the last decade.

In total, India has hosted 64 Test matches against England. Twenty-eight out of those have ended in a draw, but the last eight matches have produced a winner.

Total matches played: 64

Matches won by India: 22

Matches won by England: 14

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 28

Last 5 India vs England Test match results

England and India battled in a five-match Test series in 2021/22, which ended in a 2-2 draw. India led by 2-1 at the end of the fourth Test in 2021. However, the fifth Test had to be postponed due to COVID-19. The fifth Test was finally held in July 2022, where England emerged victorious.

Here's a short summary of the scorecards of the five Tests played between India and England in 2021/22:

ENG (284 & 378/3) beat IND (416 & 245) by 7 wickets, Jul 1-5, 2022. IND (191 & 466) beat ENG (290 & 210) by 157 runs, Sep 2-6, 2021. ENG (432) beat IND (78 & 278) by an innings and 76 runs, Aug 25-29, 2021. IND (364 & 298/8 dec) beat ENG (391 & 120) by 151 runs, Aug 12-16, 2021. ENG (183 & 303) drew with IND (278 & 52/1), Aug 4-8, 2021.

