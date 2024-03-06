IND vs ENG 2024: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and Test records

The fifth and final Test of the India-England series will start at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, but the upcoming match is quite important because of the World Test Championship (WTC) points.

India became the top-ranked team in the WTC points table after Australia beat New Zealand in Wellington last week. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will be keen to consolidate the top spot by winning the Test in Dharamsala.

Before the fifth Test between India and England begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the HPCA Stadium.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Test records

Dharamsala has hosted only one Test before, where India beat Australia by eight wickets. It was the fourth Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance powering the Indian team to a comfortable victory.

Here's a list of some other vital stats that fans should know from the previous Test played in Dharamsala:

Test matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 0

Highest team total: 332 - India vs. Australia, 2017

Lowest team total: 137 - Australia vs. India, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 106/2 - India vs. Australia, 2017

Average run rate: 3.08

Highest individual score: 111 - Steve Smith (AUS) vs. India, 2017

Best bowling figures (innings): 5/92 - Nathan Lyon (AUS) vs. India, 2017

Best bowling figures (match): 5/98 - Umesh Yadav (IND) vs. Australia, 2017

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report

The pitch report for the fifth Test between India and England will be broadcasted live before the coin toss takes place. The wicket in Dharamsala equally helps the bowlers and batters.

Both teams should be able to score big in the first innings, but the bowlers may dominate the proceedings in the second half of the Test. Expect another thrilling Test between India and England in this series.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala last Test

India beat Australia by eight wickets in the previous Test hosted by Dharamsala. Steve Smith's century guided Australia to a 300-run total in the first innings. In reply, India scored 332, thanks to half-centuries from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Trailing by 32 runs, Australia were bundled out for 137 runs in their second innings. India chased down the 106-run target in just 23.5 overs. Thirty-two wickets fell in that Test, with spinners taking 18 of them. Only one batter hit a hundred in that Test.

Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Australia 300 (Steve Smith 111, Kuldeep Yadav 4/68) & 137 (Glenn Maxwell 45, Ravindra Jadeja 3/24) lost to India 332 (Ravindra Jadeja 63, Nathan Lyon 5/92) & 106/2 (KL Rahul 51*, Pat Cummins 1/42) by 8 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App