Rishabh Pant lifts Team India’s performance analyst with ease in the gym 

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is known for being a maverick on and off the field. On Friday, he surprised fans again when he lifted the team’s performance analyst Hari Prasad Mohan with ease during a gym session.

Not only did Rishabh Pant lift Mohan, he even swiveled the analyst with him, making the task look extremely nonchalant. Sharing a video clip on his Instagram story, the young wicketkeeper-batsman wrote:

“Hahahahah @hariprasadmohan.”

As an analyst, Mohan looks at video footage of Indian players and opponents in an in-depth manner to try and help the team gain an upper hand.

Rishabh Pant and the Indian contingent for the England tour are currently quarantining in a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

While the left-handed batsman is working hard in the gym, he is also utilizing the opportunity to show off his acrobatic skills. In a previous video, he stunned fans and colleagues by doing a handstand. After having put on weight during lockdown prior to IPL 2020, Rishabh Pant has worked hard on his fitness to get back in shape.

The Indian team will be in Mumbai until they finish off their quarantine and will then head off to the UK on June 2. After arriving in Southampton, the venue for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, they will undergo a further 10-day quarantine.

Rishabh Pant has a refreshing attitude towards the game: Saba Karim

Lavishing praise on Rishabh Pant, another former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim stated that the youngster’s attitude towards the game is very impressive. Speaking to India News, he said:

"He has a refreshing attitude towards the game, he wants all the players playing with him to enjoy. I see a lot of signs of MS Dhoni's captaincy in him, both in his attitude and his decision-making. He is an instinctive captain."

Karim, however, believed that it is too early to decide if Rishabh Pant can captain India across formats in the long term. He stated:

"I feel it is too early to decide if Rishabh Pant can captain India in the future or not. He has the potential, the way he bats, he captains almost in a similar manner. He has a different style, which makes you happy seeing that. But I feel it is necessary for Rishabh Pant to make his place more secure in all three formats. I feel there are still a couple of grey areas in T20s where he will have to work hard."

Rishabh Pant recently led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, in Shreyas Iyer’s absence. DC were the table-toppers with six wins from eight matches when the tournament was suspended.

