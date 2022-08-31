IND vs HKG, Asia Cup 2022: 3 takeaways from India's batting against Hong Kong

India was expected to have a run-fest against Hong Kong in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022, and feast they did. Put into bat, they rode on Virat Kohli's gritty innings with a belter of a knock from Suryakumar Yadav. This, followed by some tight bowling, saw them walk away with a 40-run win to make the Super 4.

The duo's 98-run stand saw India finish with 192/2, well ahead of their projected 170 at the halfway mark. The sizeably-packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 28) was treated to a batting masterclass — one that India will hope to replicate in the games to come.

With the side through to the next round, we look at how the batting panned out in their clash against Hong Kong.

#1 India's opening woes: Rohit Sharma throws his wicket away, KL Rahul's slow strike rate is a bit of a bother

Hong Kong bowled exceptionally slower on a strip that was slow by nature. And while Rohit Sharma belted a six and two fours for his 13-ball 21, he was guilty of throwing his wicket away by launching into a pull too early.

At the other end, KL Rahul did get some runs under his belt, but his sedate 39-ball 36 meant the unit had a bit of repair work to do in the latter stages of the innings — something they had Suryakumar Yadav to thank for. Heading into the Super 4, India will look to their openers to provide a more explosive start.

#2 Virat Kohli's back, sort of.

Virat Kohli took his time knocking off ones and twos to get into some rhythm — something that he struggled with throughout the innings, but the ones that were there to be hit were put away. He got to his fifty from 40 balls, which might have been slow by his standards, but it was an innings he needed.

His unbeaten 44-ball 59 studded with one four and three sixes was a patient innings that bettered the 34-ball 35 against Pakistan in the first game. This comes as good news for India and Kohli, who was expected to deliver in the tournament.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav shows his pedigree

Suryakumar Yadav swept, slog-swept, slashed and paddled his way to a fluent and breezy unbeaten 26-ball 68. His 360-degree knock comprised of six fours and as many sixes to help the side finish with a massive 192.

He may not have had an ideal game against Pakistan, but he made up for it by taking Hong Kong's bowlers on from ball one. The last over was where he was at his destructive best, blasting three consecutive sixes off Haroon Arshad. A dot ball followed, only for the next ball to be walloped again for a six.

Yadav played the entirety of the final over, smacking 26 runs to half win the game for India. Guess the rubber ball cricket he played as a kid paid dividends. Oh, and Kohli's bow to that innings would make for the ultimate tribute.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule