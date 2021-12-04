"Have seen highlights of it plenty of times" - Ajaz Patel on Anil Kumble's 10-fer after matching his feat in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel admitted that he has seen highlights of Anil Kumble’s 10-fer against Pakistan in New Delhi plenty of times.

On Saturday, Ajaz became the first bowler since Kumble to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match. Apart from Kumble and Ajaz, England’s Jim Laker (1956) is the only bowler to have taken 10 scalps in a Test innings.

Speaking after his rare feat on Saturday, Ajaz said that he is pleased to be in elite company. Asked if he had seen Kumble’s 10-fer, the 33-year-old replied in the affirmative and said at a virtual press conference:

“Yeah, I definitely do (remember Kumble’s 10-fer) and I have seen highlights of it plenty of times.”

Ajaz described the feeling of joining an elite band of bowlers as a very special one. He added:

“To be in such a luxurious grouping is very special. It was really cool to see his (Kumble’s) message and hear his kind words. I am very humbled and fortunate to be in such fine company.”

Following Ajaz’s achievement, Kumble shared a video message for the Kiwi, welcoming him to the 10-wicket club.

There is a famous anecdote that when Kumble was nearing his 10-wicket haul, Javagal Srinath bowled wide deliveries to help the spinner out. Ajaz, however, said that no such ploy was discussed among the New Zealand players out in the middle.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query, Ajaz stated:

“No talk about that. For us, it doesn’t really matter who gets wickets. I would have been happy if I had got nine and had to get off the park if someone else took a wicket. Obviously, at the other end, I don’t know what they would have chosen to do. But for me, it was about making sure we finished the job. It was my day and I was fortunate to walk away with 10 (wickets).”

“I saw the ball wobble as it was coming down” - Ajaz Patel on tense moments before 10th wicket

Ajaz completed his 10-wicket haul when Mohammed Siraj slogged one up in the air and was caught calmly by Rachin Ravindra at mid-on. Asserting that he was confident of Ravindra taking the catch, Ajaz admitted that he was definitely nervous when the ball was dangling in the air.

Recalling his emotions over the historic 10th wicket, Ajaz said:

“Nervous times. Obviously backed Rachin (Ravindra) to be under that but I saw the ball wobble as it was coming down and I was a little bit nervous for a second. But Rachin took a brilliant catch there. I said to (Neil) Wagner, who ran on just before the 10th wicket, ‘I am more nervous now that I have been whole game’. Knowing that you are going to achieve something special was quite unbelievable. I am just ecstatic that I got to do it in Mumbai.”

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



🏏 3rd best figures in TEST HISTORY.

🇳🇿 NZ's best-ever Test figures.

🌏 First player to take 10 wickets in an innings away from home.



#INDvNZ Special piece of history for @AjazP in Mumbai.🏏 3rd best figures in TEST HISTORY.🇳🇿 NZ's best-ever Test figures.🌏 First player to take 10 wickets in an innings away from home. Special piece of history for @AjazP in Mumbai.🏏 3rd best figures in TEST HISTORY.🇳🇿 NZ's best-ever Test figures. 🌏 First player to take 10 wickets in an innings away from home.#INDvNZ https://t.co/4TyqqXPuRa

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite Ajaz’s 10-fer, India are in a dominant position in the Mumbai Test. The hosts rolled over New Zealand for 62 in their first innings and are 69 for no loss in the second innings, with a massive lead of 332.

Edited by Sai Krishna