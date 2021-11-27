Wasim Jaffer picks the better spinner between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja for Indian pitches after 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Wasim Jaffer believes Axar Patel is "a little ahead" of Ravindra Jadeja in terms of spin bowling on Indian pitches. He said on Saturday that Axar Patel's round-arm action, which challenges both edges of the batter's willow, makes him more potent.

The former opener made the comparison soon after Axar Patel recorded his fifth five-wicket haul in just four Tests while bowling against New Zealand in Kanpur. The left-arm spinner's 5/62 was crucial in restricting the Black Caps to 296-10. Ravindra Jadeja was more frugal but could only take one wicket (1/57) in the innings.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said Axar Patel's delivery that keeps straight after pitching - or the arm ball - is more difficult to negate with a round-arm action. He said it's easier against Ravindra Jadeja, who is more orthodox.

Wasim Jaffer explained:

"I think Axar bowls a little round-arm and that's where he beats the bat when it spins and the more dangerous balls are the one that keeps straight and that's what happens [in] the series against England. The most dangerous ball was the one that kept straight. So he challenges you [on] both sides of the bat. The ball that keeps straight, obviously, the leg-before and bowled comes into play, and if it spins then obviously, the slips and caught behinds come into play."

He added:

"That's why the ball from roundarm is the more difficult one on Indian pitches. Jadeja is more orthodox so here you can negate that unless it's a rank turner. So that's where Axar is a little ahead of Jadeja on these kinds of pitches."

Ravindra Jadeja has often been seen as a bowler who can pick wickets on a good day while being economical on others. Axar Patel gives India an option to be aggressive while being thrifty. However, Jadeja's value of late comes more from his batting ability, an aspect which Patel has lacked in international cricket so far.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja better than most in accuracy and consistency: Daniel Vettori

Speaking in the same interaction, former New Zealand left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori said both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are "better than most" in terms of their accuracy and consistency. He feels the duo are torchbearers of accuracy in a time when everyone wants to see "big-turning spinners".

Vettori remarked:

"Like a lot of spinners, I don't think they mean the variations to happen the way they do. It's the inconsistency of the wicket or the way the ball lands that allows that natural variation. I think Axar and Jadeja extract that better than most because of their accuracy and consistency. They ask questions the whole time... and when the batsmen don't put the pressure back on them, more often than not if you are in that spot, you give yourself a chance. "

He added:

"I think that's where Axar excels - the accuracy is something to be admired and that consistency makes him so great in such a short period of time. Whilst everyone wants to see these big spinning spinners, accuracy is the thing that still wins out over most things."

India is currently leading by 63 runs in Kanpur, with the second-innings score reading at 14/1. The batters will look at 200-250 as a competitive target.

