India will hope to look past their T20 World Cup 2022 sorrows and hope for a rejuvenated start when they lock horns with New Zealand. The upcoming three-match T20I series is slated to kick-off on November 18 in Wellington.

With a new skipper at the helm, the Men in Blue will be aiming to make a strong comeback and begin their journey in T20s for the next World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.

So, as the much-awaited series starts in just a day's time, let's have a look at the statistical preview of the contest.

1. Suryakumar Yadav needs 287 runs to become the highest-ever run scorer in T20Is in a calendar year

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Suryakumar Yadav needs to amass 287 runs to overtake Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan's tally of the most T20I runs in a calendar year.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper scored 1,326 runs in the format last year, while SKY has so far slammed 1,040 runs in 29 T20Is in 2022. This tally includes nine fifties and a hundred.

SKY boasts an impressive average of 43.33 while maintaining a staggering strike rate of 185.71.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 4 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in T20s in a calendar year

Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to overtake Ireland's Joshua Little (Image Credit- Getty)

Talismanic pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just four wickets away from becoming the bowler with the most T20I wickets in a calendar year.

While Bhuvi has so far scalped 36 wickets in 30 T20Is in 2022, Ireland's Joshua Little tops the list with 39 scalps this year.

The Indian pacer has bowled at an impressive economy rate of 7 this year which includes two four-wicket hauls alongside a solitary five-fer.

3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 11 wickets to become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets

Bhuvneshwar is on the verge of achieving a major world record in the upcoming T20I series against the Black Caps.

The 32-year-old needs 11 more scalps to become the first Indian bowler with 100 wickets in T20Is.

4. Rishabh Pant needs 30 runs in IND vs NZ series to reach 1000 T20I runs

Can Rishabh Pant end 2022 on a strong note? (Image Credit-Getty)

Rishabh Pant had a low-key T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, where he failed to deliver the goods in the limited chances he got. The wicketkeeper-batter started 2022 strong as he became the first Indian to score 1000 runs in 2022 during the West Indies tour.

The 25-year-old will thus be hoping to make a strong end to the year by30 runs shy of breaching the 1000-run mark in the shortest format.

5. Kuldeep Yadav needs 6 scalps to complete 50 T20I wickets

Kuldeep Yadav (Credits: Getty)

Kuldeep Yadav will be eager to prove his place when he returns to the pitch against the Kiwis. He had a good IPL but later got injured again and has been blowing hot and cold in his career since 2019.

The left-arm chinaman bowler needs a big series or two to cement his place in the team and needs six more wickets to complete 50 T20I wickets.

Poll : 0 votes