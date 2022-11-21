IND vs NZ 2022: McLean Park, Napier pitch history and T20I records

The final T20I of the India vs New Zealand series will take place at the McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. The Blackcaps don't have a chance of winning the series, but they can level it by winning the Napier T20I.

India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after two games. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain, while the Men in Blue registered a comfortable 65-run win in the second game. The visitors will start as the favorites to win in Napier as well.

Before the first ball of the match is bowled, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at McLean Park.

McLean Park, Napier T20I stats

T20I matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 103* - Dawid Malan (ENG) vs. New Zealand, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 4/47 - Matt Parkinson (ENG) vs. New Zealand, 2019.

Highest team score: 241/3 - England vs. New Zealand, 2019.

Lowest team score: 141/8 - Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 182

McLean Park last T20I match

The last time Napier hosted a T20I was on March 30, 2021, when the Blackcaps squared off against Bangladesh. A 31-ball 58 from Glenn Phillips powered New Zealand to 173/5 in 17.5 overs when rain stopped play. Chasing a revised target of 171 in 16 overs, Bangladesh scored 142/7 and lost by 28 runs via D/L method.

It was a good wicket for batting as seven batters had a 150+ strike rate in that match. Nine sixes were hit in the two innings. A total of 12 wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging three of them.

