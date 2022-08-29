IND vs PAK 2022: 3 takeaways from Virat Kohli's performance in his 100th T20I

Virat Kohli's 100th T20I couldn't have come under enough pressure. For starters, it was the 2022 Asia Cup, and the opponents were arch-rivals Pakistan. He may not have walked out with the rumored golden MRF bat or anything from the reports that did the rounds, but the occasion called for something special.

He almost produced a special moment too, although this would be an innings Kohli would take, no matter how uncharacteristic it seemed by his own lofty standards. But it ended in his and India's favor as the side managed a thrilling five-wicket win on Sunday (August 28).

The talismanic batter returned to the fold after missing out on a major chunk of the T20Is after IPL 2022. Greeted by some raucous cheers and roars at the Dubai International Stadium, he managed a scratchy 35 off 34 balls, but there was enough to take away from the knock.

On that note, this article will take a look at the three takeaways from Virat Kohl's 100th T20I.

#1 Virat Kohli is still rusty

The extended break meant Virat Kohli experienced an issue that every batter in his/her comeback game faced. The wobble and rust were distinctly visible when he flashed at an outswinger and edged it to Fakhar Zaman at slip, who failed to pouch.

However, over the course of his innings, he seemed to get his mojo back, especially when he managed to crash a few boundaries en route to his 34-ball-35. None of these fours were a result of his vintage cover drives though.

#2 His innings mattered

It might not have been the ideal innings for Kohli, especially after the way he was dismissed. However, the half-in-control and fidgety innings mattered. With India losing KL Rahul for a first-ball duck and Rohit Sharma taking his bit of time to move on, Kohli was the aggressor, and that was the need of the hour.

In a way, it was about the fact that the runs came, and not necessarily the manner in which they did. Kohli's top-edge for six went over the wicket-keeper's head, but that fortune also meant runs coming on for India.

#3 Virat Kohli's got the start he needed

In a crunch game against Pakistan, Virat Kohli's 35 was one of the top-three scorers, and that was perhaps the start he needed. India would take Kohli's 30+ score any day over a duck or less than ten runs.

With the next game against Hong Kong, the focus is on the likes of Kohli, KL Rahul and Sharma to fire and get some much-needed form and runs under their belt. But, for Kohli, this was a start — one that he will look to capitalize on.

