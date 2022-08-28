IND vs PAK 2022 [In Pictures and Videos] Vijay Deverakonda, Urvashi Rautela attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai 

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Urvashi Rautela were spotted watching the action from the stands during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

The much-hyped contest got underway after the Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bowl first. Indian bowlers did very well to restrict the Pakistan batting line up to 147 in 19.5 overs.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda in the stands.

Deverakonda and Rautela were seen in the stands, supporting the Indian team in the high-voltage clash.

Deverakonda is promoting his recently released movie 'Liger'.

As for Rautela, she was recently embroiled in a controversy with Team India’s keeper-batter Rishabh Pant over an interview she gave to an entertainment portal.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Incidentally, Pant was dropped from the playing XI for Sunday’s match, with veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik being preferred ahead of him.

Bhuvneshwar, Hardik star as India bundle out Pakistan for 147

Indian pacers did a great job bowling first, cleaning up Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar led from the front, claiming 4 for 26. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also troubled Pakistan’s batters with his pace and short deliveries. He ended with figures of 3 for 25.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah (center).

Team India’s young pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) also chipped in handy performances. For Pakistan, opening batter Muhammad Rizwan top-scored with 43, while Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 28.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

