IND vs PAK 2022: India Player Ratings as Pakistan clinch last-over thriller in Asia Cup Super 4 match

Team India suffered their first defeat of the 2022 Asia Cup as Pakistan got over the line by five wickets in another last-over thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 4.

After being put into bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flying start in the powerplay, but regular wickets in the middle overs meant that the Men in Blue lost momentum. Pakistan had to chase 182, and they did so with one ball to spare on the back of Mohammad Rizwan's 71.

Here are India's player ratings from their first game of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2022: Bowlers, middle order fail under pressure for India

KL Rahul: 6/10

In what was a welcome surprise, Rahul showed intent right from the start of his innings. He played a few delightful shots but fell immediately after the powerplay while attempting a big hit.

Rohit Sharma: 6.5/10

Rohit lasted only 16 balls, but he made a massive impression in that short period of time. Hitting three fours and two sixes, the Indian skipper was at his imperious best against pace. Like Rahul, though, he couldn't convert his promising start into a sizeable score.

Virat Kohli: 8/10

Kohli was the pick of the Indian batters. Brushing off the rust that has plagued him recently, he amassed a 44-ball 60 to keep the team afloat as wickets fell at the other end.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

A rash shot brought about an end to Suryakumar's promising innings on 13 as he fell to left-arm spin once again. He failed cheaply against Pakistan for the third time on the trot, leaving the rest of the middle order with an uphill task.

Hardik Pandya: 2/10

Hardik was the Player of the Match only a week ago against Pakistan, but things went completely pear-shaped for the all-rounder. He bagged a duck and was plundered for 44 runs in his four overs. Although he dismissed Rizwan towards the end of his spell, it was a forgettable night for the 28-year-old.

Rishabh Pant: 2/10

Brought into the side to counter Pakistan's spinners, Pant didn't live up to expectations. He played a scratchy 12-ball innings before bizarrely attempting a reverse-sweep and holing out tamely.

Deepak Hooda: 5/10

Hooda tried to give the Indian innings some momentum at the end, striking two fours. But batting at No. 7, there was not much he could do as a Naseem Shah slower ball brought about his downfall. The part-time off-spinner didn't have any overs to bowl either.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 3/10

Bhuvneshwar's two overs in the powerplay went for 17 as his quest to get India some early wickets didn't succeed. He scalped the wicket of the dangerous Mohammad Nawaz in his third over, but leaked 19 in his fourth by dishing out a series of length deliveries to Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 3/10

Chahal, who went wicketless in India's first two games of the Asia Cup, leaked 43 runs in his four overs. Although he scalped the wicket of Fakhar Zaman, the leg-spinner's terrible fourth over turned the tide in Pakistan's favor. He dished out far too many freebies.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8/10

Bishnoi was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he sent back Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his first over and kept things tight throughout. His fourth over, bowled under immense pressure, went for just eight runs and he should've had the wicket of Asif too. The leggie even played a lucky cameo of 8*(2).

Arshdeep Singh: 6/10

Arshdeep's bowling was impressive against Pakistan as he was consistent and took the game deep in the last over. Unfortunately, though, this game will be remembered for his horrific drop in the 18th over that handed Asif a massive reprieve.

