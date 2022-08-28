IND vs PAK 2022: Rahul Dravid tests negative for COVID-19; set to join team ahead of clash against Pakistan

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 and is on his way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join the side ahead of their 2022 Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. The two arch-rivals will square off on Thursday, August 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The former Indian cricketer contracted the virus on August 23 in the buildup to the tournament. Hence, Dravid didn't travel with the entire squad that landed in the UAE a few days back.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named VVS Laxman as interim coach in his absence. He had earlier coached the national team on the tour of Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Dravid tested negative for COVID-19 while being home quarantined in Bangalore. The former India captain was always expected to make his way back soon as he only experienced minor symptoms. which only required a few days to heal. A BCCI official confirmed to The Indian Express:

“Rahul test results has come negative and he is fit to fly."

VVS Laxman to depart for India following Rahul Dravid's recovery

Rahul's imminent arrival means that Laxman will return home tonight after fulfilling his duties as interim coach. He is expected to take charge of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) upon his return to India. As a result, Laxman will not witness the India-Pakistan clash later tonight.

Noting that Dravid would be back in no time to guide the Indian side, former India coach Ravi Shastri told Star Sports during the buildup to the Asia Cup:

“In three-four days, it will be fine, and he will be back in the park. I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, they don’t call it covid; it’s just a bloody flu yaar. In 3-4 days, it will be fine.”

The Men in Blue will hope to kick off their Aisa Cup 2022 tourney with a win against Pakistan on Sunday. The continental tournament got underway with a stunning performance by Afghanistan, who decimated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to get off to a winning start.

