IND vs PAK 2022: “Yeh mere book ke bahar wala question hai” - Ravindra Jadeja’s witty reply to query on Rishabh Pant’s absence from Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a quirky response to a question on Rishabh Pant’s absence from the playing XI for the match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). He quipped that it was an ‘out of syllabus’ query for him.

The Indian think tank took a massive call to drop Pant from the playing XI in favor of Dinesh Karthik for the high-voltage clash versus arch-rivals Pakistan. It was a move that was received with mixed response among the Indian cricket fraternity.

The debate over the decision took a backseat following India’s impressive five-wicket win over Pakistan. India will now face Hong Kong on Wednesday. In a press conference ahead of the match, Jadeja was asked about the logic behind the decision to drop Pant. He replied:

“I have no idea about it. Yeh mere book ke bahar wala question hai (This is an out of syllabus question for me).”

In Pant’s absence, Jadeja was promoted to the No. 4 slot during India’s chase of 148 against Pakistan. The all-rounder asserted that he was ready for the challenge, knowing he was the only left-handed batter in the top seven. The 33-year-old elaborated:

“Sometimes, when a left-arm spinner is bowling, it is easier to send in a left-hander. He can take that chance. I was the only one (left-hander) in the top seven in the last game. Somewhere, I knew such a situation would arise. I was preparing myself mentally for it. Luckily, I managed to score some crucial runs for the team.”

Jadeja scored 35 off 29 and featured in a fifth-wicket stand of 52 with fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“It gives you confidence when you perform under pressure” - Ravindra Jadeja

During the press conference, the versatile cricketer was asked if there is additional pressure on all-rounders to deliver the goods. He responded:

“Pressure is always there. As long as you play for India, that pressure will never go away. But yes, an all-rounder has to take responsibility in both batting and bowling. It gives you confidence when you perform under pressure.”

BCCI @BCCI 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 🤜🤛



A fun off-the-field battle, ft. our pacers @arshdeepsinghh!



You wouldn't want to miss



P.S. -



#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 🤜🤛A fun off-the-field battle, ft. our pacers @Avesh_6 You wouldn't want to missP.S. - @surya_14kumar gets his prediction spot on 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡 🆚 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 🤜🤛A fun off-the-field battle, ft. our pacers @Avesh_6 & @arshdeepsinghh! 😀 👌You wouldn't want to miss 👍 👍P.S. - @surya_14kumar gets his prediction spot on 🎯#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/AoL6HGf2Yu

Jadeja bowled two overs for 11 runs against Pakistan without claiming a wicket. But his batting effort was significant as India had stumbled to 89 for 4 in their chase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert