IND vs PAK 2022: "There would have been problems for India" - Virender Sehwag praises Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock under high pressure 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's dream run in 2022 continued with a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28. The 28-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for his exploits with bat and ball, which allowed India to record a six-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

Coming into bat with a little more than five overs remaining in the run chase, Pandya had to negotiate the climbing required rate and a potent Pakistan bowling unit. The all-rounder batted according to the situation and finished the game off with a couple of deliveries to spare.

Opining that India would have had plenty of problems in the final overs had the pace bowling all-rounder not fired, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"I would say that Pandya won India the game. Jadeja was playing ball-to-ball at the other end. Had Pandya not scored at a brisk rate, there would have been problems for India at the end. Pandya played the primary role in that partnership between him and Jadeja. He was impactful with both bat and ball."

Pandya recorded a spell of 3-25 with the ball, using short-pitched deliveries to great effect. With the bat, he finished unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls, which included four fours and a six.

Praising the Baroda-born cricketer for delivering under pressure, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja said during the same interaction:

"He brought India into the contest with the ball first. Pakistan were going along fine till the 13th over. When he came into bat, India were under trouble as well. Every time the team were under pressure, he came through. It was certainly his day from start to finish."

Making his comeback on the back of a significant IPL season, the all-rounder is one of the most important assets for the Indian team at the moment. When fully fit, he provides a much-needed balance to the side.

"Now he is just enjoying his cricket as well as his life" - Ajay Jadeja on Hardik Pandya's resurgence

The Baroda-born player was destined for great things as he was touted as India's next big pace all-rounder. While injuries and controversies have been a huge obstacle, he has emerged from them and is now arguably performing at his peak.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Hardik Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent all-round show as #TeamIndia win a thriller against PakistanScorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… Hardik Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent all-round show as #TeamIndia win a thriller against Pakistan 👏🎉💥Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/D7GnzdFmQf

Noting that the all-rounder was able to excel as a finisher despite playing a different role for the majority of the year, Jadeja said:

"The public perception of Pandya was very different two years back. He had to battle through it. Now he is just enjoying his cricket as well as life. He was playing No.4 for Gujarat Titans, and my fear was that he has not played as a finisher a lot this year. But, he excelled in that role under pressure. He showed calmness, he was not in a rush. That happens when you know that you will end up winning the match for the team."

He was stretchered off at the same venue against the same opposition four years ago. While he has gone on to lose his place in the Test side since, he has regained the ability to bowl consistently, which is proving to be a game changer for Team India.

Is Hardik the world's best seam bowling all-rounder in the shortest format? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava