IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam memes after his second consecutive failure against India in Asia Cup

World Number One T20I batter Babar Azam's poor run of form in the Asia Cup 2022 continued as he fell for 14 against Team India on Sunday (September 04) in Dubai.

Batting first, Team India reached a formidable total of 181/7 on the back of a half-century from Virat Kohli. In a steep chase of 182, Pakistan fans expected their captain to provide a good start.

However, Babar Azam failed in that pursuit as he struggled to get going and eventually departed by giving a simple catch to his counterpart Rohit Sharma. Ravi Bishnoi's quicker delivery hurried the Pakistan captain, which resulted in a misjudged shot towards the leg side.

The talismanic batter had scores of 10 and 9 in the previous two outings coming into this contest in the Asia Cup. Another failure today caught the attention of fans, who trolled Babar Azam mercilessly on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

"We didn't start well, but we came back well towards the end" - Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan at the end of 1st innings against India in Asia Cup

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan acknowledged that his side did not execute their plans well in the first half of the innings. However, he feels that they pegged India back in the second half of the innings by scalping wickets at regular intervals.

Speaking to the broadcaster at the end of the first innings, Shadab Khan reflected on Pakistan's bowling performance and said:

"In T20 cricket the Powerplay is very important. We didn't start well and were under pressure but we came back well towards the end. The wickets in the middle-overs helped us and I think it was a good effort. I try to keep things simple since the most difficult thing in cricket is to keep it simple. In between I complicated things a lot due to which I struggled."

Shadab added:

"If you bowl a good delivery then you have a chance of getting a wicket. I think we've restricted them well towards the end. Hopefully we get a good start in the Powerplay and chase it down. We are definitely confident since in the last few games we've seen the wicket has gotten better to bat on (in the second half)."

