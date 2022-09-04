IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli guides his side to 181/7 in Asia Cup 2022

Courtesy Virat Kohli's steady half-century, Team India managed to post a formidable score of 181/7 in the second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium.

After being asked to bat first by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the Indian openers got their side off to a flying start. KL Rahul, who usually takes time to get set before going for his shots, altered his approach in this contest. He looked to be in an attacking mindset right from the onset, which bode well for India.

Rohit Sharma (28 in 16 balls) and Rahul (28 in 20 balls) struck some fierce strokes and helped their side accumulate 62 runs in the powerplay. However, the duo could not convert their starts as they perished while looking for more boundaries.

The middle-order failed to keep the momentum going as everyone except Virat Kohli failed to stay at the crease for a substantial amount of time. Even the former Indian captain wasn't at his most fluent and struggled to find the gaps or time the ball perfectly.

With wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Kohli anchored the innings to make sure his side eventually reached a decent total of 181/7.

The 33-year-old seemed to get better in the latter part of his innings and brought up his second consecutive half-century of the tournament with a rasping hit over the leg side. Deepak Hooda (16) chipped in with a useful cameo in the death overs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi smacked two boundaries of the last two deliveries to give the innings a strong finish.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness Virat Kohli back among the runs, even he wasn't batting with the authority that he used to have in his prime. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the innings in the form of intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the Indian innings:

Do you think Virat Kohli is slowly getting back to his old self? Sound off in the comments section.

Virat Kohli coming back after break from International cricket

Having suffered a decline in form over the last year, Kohli was advised a break from international cricket by many experts, including former coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri.

The wish was granted and the star batsman was kept out of the Indian team for the limited-over tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. While he isn't playing with the same finesse he used to have, it seems the green shoots of Kohli's recovery of form are visible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat