IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

The India vs Pakistan Super Fours match will take place in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10. Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium will play host to the match. It will be the second battle between the arch-rivals in the ongoing competition.

Last week, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium hosted the India vs Pakistan match in the group stage. India batted first and scored 266 runs. Before Pakistan's innings could start, rain interrupted the proceedings and eventually forced the organizers to abandon the match.

Ahead of the second India vs Pakistan battle in Asia Cup 2023, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the 50-over format.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan leads the head-to-head record in ODIs against India by 73-55. The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 match will be the 134th battle between the two Asian giants. Five of the 133 matches between India and Pakistan, including last week's game, have ended with no result.

Heavy rain has been predicted for the upcoming match as well. There is a reserve day option available for the game. In case the match does not produce a result on Sunday, the action will continue on Monday, September 11.

Total ODIs played: 133

India won: 55

Pakistan won: 73

No-result: 5

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Asia Cup

India has a slender lead of 7-5 in the head-to-head record against Pakistan in Asia Cup ODI matches. The Men in Blue have not lost a 50-over game against the Men in Green since the 2017 Champions Trophy Final.

Speaking of the Asia Cup ODI head-to-head record, two matches between India and Pakistan have ended without a result. India beat Pakistan twice in 2018, while in 2014, Pakistan beat India in a last-ball thriller.

Total ODI Asia Cup matches played: 14

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 5

No-result: 2

Last 5 India vs Pakistan ODI matches

India has won three of its last five ODIs against Pakistan. The Men in Blue won two Asia Cup matches in 2018, followed by a group stage win in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan beat India in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final.

The last ODI between India and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya took India to 266 after a top-order collapse. Here's a summary of their last five matches:

IND (266) vs. PAK (0/0), No result, Sep 2, 2023. IND (336/5) beat PAK (212/6) by 89 runs via D/L method, Jun 16, 2019. IND (238/1) beat PAK (237/7) by 9 wickets, Sep 23, 2018. IND (164/2) beat PAK (162) by 8 wickets, Sep 19, 2018. PAK (338/4) beat IND (158) by 180 runs, Jun 18, 2017.