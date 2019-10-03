IND vs SA 2019, 1st Test: Twitter reacts as the openers and spinners give India the upper hand

India have dominated the first Test match of the series

After a magnificent opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal in the first innings, the Indian team posted a massive total of 502 runs on the board before Virat Kohli declared the innings. In the final session of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that they send South Africa on the back foot by taking 3 crucial wickets inside 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, Rohit and Mayank took the team's score to 317 runs before the former lost his wicket to Keshav Maharaj. Agarwal continued to thrash the opposition bowlers as he completed his maiden double hundred in Test cricket. The other batsmen could not provide much value to the team's score but the Indian side managed to cross the 500 run mark at the loss 7 wickets.

Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he scalped the wickets of Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in his spell of 55 overs. Interestingly, Dean Elgar bowled just one over in the innings and he got the golden wicket of Mayank on his fourth delivery.

When the South African team came out to bat, it seemed like Elgar and Aiden Markram would manage to tackle the Indian bowlers and survive the day. But, India's spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja did the trick for the hosts as they got the better of Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and night watchman Dane Piedt in the 16 overs they bowled.

Courtesy of these fine performances from the Indian openers and spin bowlers, India has got the momentum by their side. Here's how Twitter reacted to the performance of the home side on the 2nd day of the Visakhapatnam Test match -

Congratulations #MayankAgarwal @mayankcricket on scoring an excellent 💯Double Century💯 against South Africa. You've shown great concentration & determination.

We are all proud of you. 🏏 🇮🇳#INDvsSA🇿🇦 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 3, 2019

317 run partnership b/w Rohit Sharma & Mayank Agarwal 🔥🔥🔥

✅Highest opening stand in India-SA Tests (23-year-old record broken)

✅2nd highest debut opening stand in Tests. Top 3 spots now belong to India

✅3rd highest opening for India, 12th overall in Tests#INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/f7IkFi4RnH — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) October 3, 2019

Perfect day for India. Enough runs on the board, opposition in disarray, bewildered batsmen. South Africa need to follow the lead of Elgar who has batted really well but will have to display great skill against quality spin. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2019

First and Only Opener Score a Century in



ODI

T20

TEST



HITMAN 🙏❤#INDvsSA #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/qXlzGSWVWl — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) October 2, 2019

First innings at home...only the fifth Test. First Test Century. Mayank is a lovely story that endorses rewarding performers from domestic circuit. Really happy for him ☺️👏👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2019

Yet again an Indian opening pair forces Pujara to come out against the new ball. 😉#INDvSA #INDvsSA — CricBlog (@cric_blog) October 3, 2019

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma pair in the 1st inning:



- 3rd highest aggregate by Indian openers in a Test inning [391 runs]



- 2nd most balls faced by Indian openers in a Test inning [615 balls]



- Most sixes hit by an opening pair in a Test inning [12 sixes]#INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 3, 2019

Mayank Agarwal



Only 2nd Asian Opener after Sehwag to Score Double Century against SA#INDvSA — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 3, 2019

Outstanding effort from Mayank Agarwal to convert his maiden test century into a double. His hunger for runs from Karnataka to India A to now for India is incredible @mayankcricket #INDvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 3, 2019

Mayank Agarwal is 10th indian opener & first since 2009 to score a double hundred



Since 2000 -

2004, V Sehwag | 2005, V Sehwag

2006, V Sehwag | 2006, W Jaffer

2007, W Jaffer | 2008, V Sehwag

2008, V Sehwag | 2008, G Gambhir

2009, V Sehwag | 2019, M Agarwal#INDvSA #INDvsSA — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) October 3, 2019

