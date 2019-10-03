×
IND vs SA 2019, 1st Test: Twitter reacts as the openers and spinners give India the upper hand

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
55   //    03 Oct 2019, 18:09 IST

India have dominated the first Test match of the series
India have dominated the first Test match of the series

After a magnificent opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal in the first innings, the Indian team posted a massive total of 502 runs on the board before Virat Kohli declared the innings. In the final session of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that they send South Africa on the back foot by taking 3 crucial wickets inside 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, Rohit and Mayank took the team's score to 317 runs before the former lost his wicket to Keshav Maharaj. Agarwal continued to thrash the opposition bowlers as he completed his maiden double hundred in Test cricket. The other batsmen could not provide much value to the team's score but the Indian side managed to cross the 500 run mark at the loss 7 wickets.

Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he scalped the wickets of Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in his spell of 55 overs. Interestingly, Dean Elgar bowled just one over in the innings and he got the golden wicket of Mayank on his fourth delivery.

When the South African team came out to bat, it seemed like Elgar and Aiden Markram would manage to tackle the Indian bowlers and survive the day. But, India's spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja did the trick for the hosts as they got the better of Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and night watchman Dane Piedt in the 16 overs they bowled.

Courtesy of these fine performances from the Indian openers and spin bowlers, India has got the momentum by their side. Here's how Twitter reacted to the performance of the home side on the 2nd day of the Visakhapatnam Test match -


How many runs will South Africa be able to score in the first innings? Share your answers in the comments box below.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal Twitter Reactions
