“The upcoming decade will belong to KL Rahul” - Saba Karim 

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has made a massive statement by claiming that the upcoming decade of international cricket will belong to KL Rahul. Karim also backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to appoint Rahul as captain for the ODI series against South Africa in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Rahul was the player of the match in India’s historic 113-run triumph over South Africa in the first Test at Centurion. His first-innings knock of 123 set the platform for India’s win.

Opening up on the move to name Rahul as one-day skipper for the South Africa series, Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“I think this is an excellent decision.” Hailing the 29-year-old, he added, “I am very confident that not only the upcoming year but the upcoming decade will belong to KL Rahul. The kind of form he has displayed, if he carries on with the same work ethic, he will serve India for many years to come.”

According to Karim, Rahul has been given the responsibility at the right time since he has been in great nick of late. He also asserted that Rahul has proved during his stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) that he can take his batting notches higher while leading a side. Karim elaborated:

“If a player is in good form, he knows what his responsibilities are. I think it is the right time to make someone a captain. KL Rahul has shown those instincts while leading Punjab Kings. When you appoint a captain, you need to analyze if there is an improvement in his primary skill. Rahul has definitely shown this while captaining Punjab Kings. That’s why it is being hoped that his performance will get even better with the responsibility of leadership.”

Although PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last two IPL seasons, Rahul was the leading run-getter for the franchise in both years.

“There must have been feedback from the dressing room” - Saba Karim on Bumrah being named vice-captain

In a surprising move, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa. Some experts predicted that the responsibility might go to Rishabh Pant.

Analyzing the decision, Karim opined:

“Bumrah is a certainty in all formats. There must have been feedback from the dressing room regarding his contribution. He leads the bowling unit and I feel his contribution in the dressing room is greater. He himself must have realized that he is a member of a leadership group. That is why he has been given a promotion, which is a deserving one."

Karim added:

“Rishabh Pant was the other contender since he has captaincy experience. But I think the selectors and team management have backed Bumrah.”

Bumrah claimed five wickets in India’s memorable triumph over the Proteas at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

