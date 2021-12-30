5 interesting stats to emerge after India vs South Africa 2021 Centurion Test

India kicked off the Test series against South Africa in style with a 113-run win in Centurion. Vice-captain KL Rahul was the hero of India's win. The right-handed batter scored a fantastic ton on the first day of the Test and set the tone for the visitors.

No other batter could score a century in the Centurion Test. In fact, the team totals in the last three innings of the match were less than 200, which highlights the significance of Rahul's knock.

It was a good performance from the Indian bowlers as India ended the year on a winning note. Now that the Centurion Test is in the history books, here's a look at the top five statistics to emerge from the match.

#1 KL Rahul became the second Indian opener to score a Test ton in South Africa

As mentioned ahead, KL Rahul scored a magnificent century for India in the first innings of the Centurion Test. The Indian vice-captain accomplished the feat while opening the innings for the team.

After completing his first Test hundred on South African soil, KL Rahul joined Wasim Jaffer in an elite club of Indian openers to have scored a hundred in a Test hosted by South Africa.

#2 India became the first Asian team to record a Test win in Centurion

Prior to the India vs South Africa Test match, the Proteas had lost only two Tests in Centurion. England beat them by two wickets in 2000 while Australia recorded a 281-run win in 2014.

India have joined England and Australia in the group of touring teams to have registered a Test win at the SuperSport Park. Virat Kohli's men are the first from Asia to accomplish this big feat.

#3 Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains in cricket history. During his time as the Indian captain, Dhoni led the country to 16 wins in international matches against South Africa.

Virat Kohli displaced him from the top position today by recording his 17th victory as India's captain against the Proteas.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah broke Mohammad Amir's world record

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rassie van der Dussen in the second innings of the Centurion Test and touched the 100 away wickets milestone. He has only four wickets to his name in home Test matches.

By achieving this feat, Bumrah broke Mohammad Amir's record for the fewest wickets at home before taking 100 wickets overseas. Amir had taken 18 wickets in home Tests before bagging his 100th away Test wicket.

#5 Mohammed Shami became the quickest Indian to 200 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled

Mohammed Shami took his 200th Test wicket during the Centurion Test and became the first Indian to pick up 200 wickets before bowling 10,000 deliveries in the longest format of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin completed 200 wickets on his 10,248th delivery while Shami achieved the milestone in 9,986 deliveries.

