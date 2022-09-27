IND vs SA 2022: 3 Indian players whose form is still questionable heading into the South Africa T20I series

The focus of Team India will now shift to their three-match T20I series against South Africa, which will commence on Wednesday, September 28.

On the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Australia, the Men in Blue will know that they don't have much time to iron out the kinks in their armor ahead of the T20 World Cup. Up against a side that has made major strides in the shortest format of late, India will need to be at their best in all departments.

Either due to form or fitness, a few big names had a lot of eyeballs on them during the Australia T20Is. Unfortunately, not all of them could put doubts regarding them to rest. Here are three Indian players whose form is still questionable heading into the T20I series against South Africa.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 2

If there's one player whose form India need not be worried about in the long run, it's Jasprit Bumrah. Arguably the best bowler in the world across formats, the speedster is bound to return to his lethal best soon. But as of now, he hasn't found his rhythm.

Returning from injury, Bumrah played two T20Is against Australia. The first was encouraging even though he was a touch expensive, with a few trademark yorkers and slower balls kindling expectations of him being immediately back to his best.

But Bumrah bowled the most expensive spell of his T20I career in the third T20I, with his pace too appearing to be a touch down. Concerns over his fitness have been the main reason behind Indian fans questioning the lead pacer, and he will need to prove himself against South Africa.

#2 Harshal Patel

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Speaking after the T20I series against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma placed his faith in his bowlers and claimed that death bowling, which has been a major cause of concern, will soon improve. One of the main men who needs to make that change happen is Harshal Patel.

Harshal had a miserable outing against the Aussies, leaking runs at well over 10 per over and being unable to make any impact at the death. He scalped only one wicket, and his trademark off-cutters didn't have the dip that made them so effective.

Arshdeep Singh's return will boost India's death-bowling stocks, but India need Harshal to step up. While he could be given a little leeway since he too is returning from injury, his form will be under the scanner against South Africa.

#1 KL Rahul

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

KL Rahul has finally decided to adopt the team's aggressive batting template. He struck a pleasing fifty in the opening T20I against Australia and looked all set to become the player we all know he can be.

However, Rahul's form tapered off in the next two matches. He consistently showed intent, which was a welcome sign, but his shot-selection left a lot to be desired. The 30-year-old played ungainly heaves across the line to be dismissed on both occasions, and he didn't command the crease like he usually does when he's on song.

Rahul has displayed enough to indicate that he's on an upward trajectory, but his form cannot be taken for granted yet. He will hope for a prolific series against the Proteas ahead of the T20 World Cup.

