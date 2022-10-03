IND vs SA 2022: India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I

Team India's final T20I clash ahead of the T20 World Cup will be a dead-rubber encounter against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday, October 4.

Reports have suggested that KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be rested for the match, having struck form in the series already. Some fringe names could be in line to feature for the Men in Blue, who will want to end their preparations for the T20 World Cup with a whitewash.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk)

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Rohit Sharma played a rather sedate knock in the previous game when compared to his compatriots, but the signs are looking good. The opener has more often than not given India a fast start, and he will have a new opening partner in Indore.

The most likely option is Rishabh Pant, who has opened before in the format, albeit without much success. Pant has barely gotten any gametime over the last month or so and will want to spend some time in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Shreyas Iyer, named in the T20 World Cup reserves, could make his first appearance of the series in place of Kohli. The batter has fallen out of favor in T20I cricket and will want to make a statement at the earliest.

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational of late and should continue to bat at No. 4. South Africa will desperately be thinking of ways to contain the maverick right-hander.

Dinesh Karthik, who has played a few short and sweet innings over the last month, will play his usual finisher's role. India might consider sending him up the order to give him a few extra balls to face.

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

India have the option of playing Shahbaz Ahmed, but they might not go down that route since their bowling all-rounders will need to get some batting under their belt. Apart from Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshal Patel may want to strike a few lusty blows to get them in the mood for the T20 World Cup.

So India might go in a touch light in the batting department, in a game that has no consequences anyway. Chahar, who bowled an excellent spell in the second T20I, could bat at No. 7.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 2

India's pace battery could be boosted by the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj, who seems better-placed than Umesh Yadav to make India's traveling contingent at the T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah's injury has opened up a slot, one that has no prime candidate.

Ashwin, Harshal and Arshdeep Singh, who were taken for runs in Guwahati, should keep their places in the playing XI. India will need to sort out their death-bowling concerns in Indore.

Yuzvendra Chahal is in contention to replace Ashwin, but the veteran off-spinner has played two games in the series already and will ideally get a good run of games under his belt ahead of the marquee ICC event.

