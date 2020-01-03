Ind vs SL 2020: MSK Prasad identifies batting and fast-bowling backups for India

MSK Prasad

Indian chief selector MSK Prasad has listed out possible batting and fast bowling back-ups for India ahead of the Sri Lanka T20I series. Outgoing chief selector Prasad, who recently completed his fifth year, listed out possible back-ups for the incoming selection panel, signaling the bench strength of the current national side.

Speaking to the media, Prasad spoke about the quality residing in the bench strength of the Indian team and how these players were being trained efficiently on the 'A' tours in order to get proper preparation for the international exposure. Prasad said,

“If you take the case of openers, now with Rohit (Sharma) stepping up, you have Rohit, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal. On any given day, any of these guys can open for India. That’s how we have groomed them from a systematic process through India A tours.”

Prithvi Shaw getting tips from Indian head coach Ravi Shastri

Prasad also listed out quite a few names that can fill the void if any of the fast bowlers were to be replaced due to injury or form.

"Talking of fast bowling back-ups, we have Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier, Ishant Porel and Mohammed Siraj. So, there is a bench for every slot. I am sure this will pave the way and strengthen the Indian team across all formats.”

Navdeep Saini in action for India A