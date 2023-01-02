IND vs SL 2023: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Sri Lanka T20I series

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will start tomorrow evening in Mumbai. The three-match series will be the first international series for the two Asian teams in the new year. Both India and Sri Lanka will be keen to start 2023 on a winning note.

Sri Lanka visited India for a three-match T20I series last year as well, where the home team recorded a 3-0 clean sweep. However, the islanders knocked the Men in Blue out of the Asia Cup tournament later in the year.

The India vs Sri Lanka rivalry will resume tomorrow, and before the new series begins, here's a look at their head-to-head record in T20I cricket.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Sri Lanka by 17-8. The two teams have battled in 26 T20I matches, with one of them being abandoned due to rain.

IND vs SL head-to-head record in India

India have been quite dominant in their home T20Is against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record in home T20I matches against the islanders by 11-2. The last time Sri Lanka won a T20I against India in India was back in 2016 at the MCA Stadium.

Last 5 matches of India vs Sri Lanka T20I series (in India)

India have registered a win in each of their last five home T20Is against Sri Lanka. Here is a short summary of those five matches:

IND (148/4) beat SL (146/5) by 6 wickets, Feb 27, 2022. IND (186/3) beat SL (183/5) by 7 wickets, Feb 26, 2022. IND (199/2) beat SL (137/6) by 62 runs, Feb 24, 2022. IND (201/6) beat SL (123) by 78 runs, Jan 10, 2020. IND (144/3) beat SL (142/9) by 7 wickets, Jan 7, 2020.

Which team will win the upcoming IND vs SL T20I series?

